As of noon Friday, 103 players from across the country have accepted invitations to take part in the Saturday, Feb. 4 Reese’s Senior Bowl at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The list now includes six players from Alabama, three players from Auburn and two players from South Alabama. The six Alabama players include defensive back DeMarcco Hellams, defensive lineman DJ Dale, defensive lineman Byron Young, offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr., offensive lineman Tyler Steen and tight end Cameron Latu. Auburn is represented by a pair of linebackers, Eku Leota and Owen Pappoe, as well as defensive lineman Derick Hall, with South Alabama represented by wide receiver Jalen Wayne and defensive back Darrell Luter Jr.
Others who have recently accepted invitations include Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, Miami tight end Will Mallory. LSU defensive end Ali Gaye, Clemson tight end Davis Allen, LSU defensive back Jay Ward and Tennessee outside linebacker Byron Young. And yes, there will be two players named Byron Young in this year’s game, which will be played at 1:30 p.m. and televised on the NFL Network.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
