Former Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews said he is making the most of his time and work at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl. Named to the National team along with Troy teammate Carlton Martial, Andrews said his work in practice as well as the one-on-one meetings with NFL personnel and coaches has gone well as they head into Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Andrews welcomed his invitation to the annual all-star game and said he believes it is an important aspect of preparing for the NFL Draft and his hoped-for future in the NFL.
“I think it’s really important being here, making some connections, talking with coaches and talking with other players, creating some connections and some friendships there,” he said Wednesday. “Obviously, I want to learn as much as I can. I had a really good line coach last year in Coach (Cole) Popovich. He was from New England (Patriots), so I got the chance to kind of dive into the pro scheme a little bit this past season at Troy and I’m just real excited to make those connections and kind of get my feet wet.”
Along with his invitation to the Senior Bowl, Andrews has also been invited to take part in the NFL Combine, another big step and opportunity for players heading into the NFL Draft. He said he has been training in Pensacola since his final game at Troy — which was a win in the Cure Bowl, which followed the Trojans’ win in the Sun Belt Conference championship game — and that has been eye-opening, along with the work he has put in so far in Mobile.
“It was OK,” Andrews said of the practices, meetings and other aspects of the Senior Bowl. “I’m knocking the rust off a little bit. I haven’t put the helmet on since Dec. 16 (for Cure Bowl), so knocking the rust off with those reps and getting goofs out of the way was pretty nice.
“We’ve been training and running the 40 and those type of things (in Pensacola) so when you get here you have to turn it around to football stuff. It’s a weird challenge, but it’s awesome to put the pads back on.”
Andrews, who measured at 6-foot-0 and 319 pounds this week, said he has basically been pleased with his performance in practices thus far.
“There were a few bad snaps here and there,” he said. “We (as a team) had some false starts early on in practice (on Tuesday) but we cleaned those up shortly after that first team period, so it wasn’t too terrible.
“It’s kind of what you expect. You have some of those down moments. For me personally, I had some people tell me I did all right and throughout the practice I was feeling up and down about it. I’d have a good play here and a bad play the next. Once we turned on the film (to watch replays of practice) it wasn’t too bad. Like I always say, it’s not as bad as it seems or as good as it feels, and that has been the story.”
Andrews has displayed a lot of versatility in his career and that is one aspect of his game that is expected to be a plus once NFL teams start evaluating offensive linemen for the draft. He has played more than one position along the line during his career and it will be interesting to see where he fits best at the next level. He has generated interest and some talk this week.
On Wednesday, Troy head coach Jon Sumrall was in attendance and had a chance to take a look at Andrews’ work up close.
“It’s awesome to see Jake and Carlton have this opportunity,” he said. “They’ve earned it by the hard work they’ve put in. Actually, Carlton is a little limited (Wednesday) because his back locked up a little bit after yesterday’s practice. I’m just so proud of them for creating this opportunity for themselves. You couldn’t ask (any more) for, not only great players but great humans and really quality people that do things the right way.
“Really, this stuff is about them. Sure, we want the Troy logo to be seen and it doesn't hurt that we’ve got quality young men doing it for us, but I’m moreso here just to let them know how grateful I am for their contributions to our program and proud of what they’re about to do next. We’re always trying to promote Troy at the game.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
