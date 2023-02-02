Senior Bowl

Former Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews said he is making the most of his time and work at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl. Named to the National team along with Troy teammate Carlton Martial, Andrews said his work in practice as well as the one-on-one meetings with NFL personnel and coaches has gone well as they head into Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Andrews welcomed his invitation to the annual all-star game and said he believes it is an important aspect of preparing for the NFL Draft and his hoped-for future in the NFL.

