Tulane running back Tyjae Spears entered this week's Reese's Senior Bowl with the intention of proving he is ready to make the next step up as a productive NFL player. According to a vote of the NFL scouts and executives who attended the week of practices, he accomplished his goal.
Spears was announced Friday as the Senior Bowl's overall Practice Player of the Week in that poll. The player who rushed for 1,581 yards, 19 touchdowns, 6.9 yards per carry and 112.9 yards per game this past season enjoyed a solid week of work in front of the pro scouts.
Several other players were selected as the top players at their position on their respective team. The list includes Cameron Late of Alabama as the top tight end on the American team.
Here is the complete list of winners in the voting:
AMERICAN TEAM
QB: May Duggan, TCU
RB: Eric Gray, Oklahoma
WR: Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
TE: Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee
DL: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
LB: Dee Winters, TCU
CB: Darius Rush, South Carolina
S: Jammie Robinson, FSU
ST: Alex Ward, UCF
NATIONAL
QB: Jake heater, Fresno St.
RB: Chase Brown, Illinois
WR: Jayden Reed, Michigan St.
TE: Payne Durham, Purdue
OL: Cody much, North Dakota St.
DL: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
LB: Ivan Pace, Cincinnati
CB: Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
S: J.J. Skinner, Boise St.
ST: Bryce Barringer, Michigan St.
Jags' Wayne out for game: South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne, the was the Jaguars' third-leading receiver this past season in yards with 815 on 58 catches, but lead the team with nine touchdown catches he's, told Lagniappe's Brady Petree he has an nagging ankle injury that will keep him from participating in Saturday's game at South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Wayne, who played his senior season at Spanish Fort High School, is one of two South Alabama players in this year's Senior Bowl, joining cornerback Darrell Luter Jr.
Troy linebacker Carlton Martial, the all-time leader in career tackles for NCAA Division 1 teams with 577, missed the final two days of practice with the National team because of a stiff back. He said he is going to try to play in Saturday's game, but would likely be listed as questionable to do so.
Saturday's schedule: Here is a look at Saturday's schedule for Senior Bowl game day at Hancock Whitney Stadium:
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
