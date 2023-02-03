Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl American team at practice

 Mike Kittrell

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears entered this week's Reese's Senior Bowl with the intention of proving he is ready to make the next step up as a productive NFL player. According to a vote of the NFL scouts and executives who attended the week of practices, he accomplished his goal.

Spears was announced Friday as the Senior Bowl's overall Practice Player of the Week in that poll. The player who rushed for 1,581 yards, 19 touchdowns, 6.9 yards per carry and 112.9 yards per game this past season enjoyed a solid week of work in front of the pro scouts.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.