The Serve It Up With Love tennis tournament is returning for its 17th year next month. Proceeds from the event benefit the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), a community response to the plight of child abuse.
In 2021, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) named it the Charity Event of the Year for Alabama. This marked the second time this tournament has received the honor.
“There were just under 200 ladies who participated in the first tournament back in 2006,” Sue Eways, who has been associated with the event for about nine years, told Lagniappe. “The following year they added a men’s division, and two years later added juniors. There are now well over 500 participants each year.”
From the beginning, Eways knew the event was not just another tournament on the schedule.
“I have played tennis for a long time,” Eways said. “A teammate asked me to get involved, and I knew how important the mission was.
“The main goal is to raise funds for the kids who are physically and sexually abused. But we also help the families deal with the situation.”
Eways said the tournament normally generates between $90,000 and $100,000 each year. The most recent tournament collected an impressive $120,000 and had 591 players.
“Last year, over 1,000 physically or sexually abused children were helped with the services provided by the Child Advocacy Center,” Eways said. “This charity tournament has raised more than $1.3 million for a great cause.”
As always, the Copeland-Cox Mobile Tennis Center will host the event.
“It is such a wonderful place for a large tournament like this,” Eways said. “Last year, it was completely full on the 60 courts during the day. It is impressive that we could max out the courts.”
While it is a competitive tournament, Eways said, it has a much more relaxed vibe as a result of its mission.
“Most of us are out there just to raise money,” she said. “We have a big raffle where people donate prizes. That is a big part of the money we raise for the Child Advocacy Center.”
The usual schedule is to have four or five rounds. Then there is a break for lunch.
“Our format is to play as many games as you can in 25 minutes,” Eways said. “At that point, you finish the game in progress. You collect the scores and move to the next round.
“It is very well organized. This is the only tournament I’ve played in with a format like this. It is a fun day because you see so many people.”
Eways said the tournament is also a great way to introduce the sport to the next generation.
“Last year, my youngest child, Rosie, played. She is 13 now,” Eways said. “She is not my doubles partner yet, but she will be better than me soon enough.
“A lot of high schools get their tennis team to sign up. We are drawing more kids in.”
Mixed doubles will begin play on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. The Al Fuchs Memorial Junior Championship will begin at the same time.
On Tuesday, April 4, women’s action will begin at 9 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. The men’s teams will also begin play that night at 6 p.m.
The CAC opened its doors on March 1, 1988. The group’s stated goal is to provide a wide range of services in one central location to sexually abused and/or severely physically abused children and their non-offending family members so they may begin the healing process.
The CAC provides education and training to increase public awareness of child abuse, which will aid in the prevention of child abuse. The organization hosts professionals from different agencies (including law enforcement, the Department of Human Resources, the University of South Alabama’s Children’s Medical Center Outpatient Clinic, the District Attorney’s Office, trial coordinators and victim-witness advocates) that work together as a team so the young victims can come to a central location to receive the help and services they might need.
Registration for the tournament is currently open. For more information and to sign up, visit serveitupwithlove.com.
RAMS HEAD TO NAIA TRACK NATIONALS
The University of Mobile men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams concluded the regular season recently at the LSU Twilight in Baton Rouge, La. Latavia Jack hit the qualifying mark in two events. While she had already managed to qualify for the NAIA meet earlier in the year, she recorded a time of 7.56 seconds in the women’s 60 meters and a time of 25.62 seconds in the women’s 200 meters for a pair of top-four finishes.
Anna Cabrera also hit the mark in an event she qualified for earlier in the season, placing eighth in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.09 seconds. Cabrera has also qualified for the NAIA Nationals in the long jump.
On the men’s side, Alex Gordon was the lone Ram to hit a qualifying mark, recording a time of 6.90 seconds in the men’s 60 meters. Gordon placed 10th overall in the event.
With the regular season finished, Head Coach Andy Canegitta is set to travel to Brookings, S.D., with seven Rams for NAIA Nationals. The event will take place at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on March 2-4.
Also taking part from UM are Raegan Latiolais, women’s long jump; Fedra Florentin, women’s shot put; Dakyren Sullivan of Saraland, men’s long jump; and Derrick Tarver, men’s triple jump.
