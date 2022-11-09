The opening week of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs didn’t go as well for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area as expected. Of the 17 local teams that qualified for postseason play, only seven won and advanced to this week’s second round of the playoffs.
As a result, only three classifications — Class 6A, Class 5A and Class 3A — are represented by local teams. No. 1-ranked Theodore leads the local contingent in Class 6A and is joined by No. 4-ranked Saraland and unranked St. Paul’s. In Class 5A, top-ranked UMS-Wright has advanced along with No. 6 Gulf Shores and No. 9 Faith Academy. In Class 3A, Mobile Christian, which received votes in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) poll but was not ranked in the Top 10, is the lone local representative.
This week’s Five Things will take a look at various aspects of the playoffs, as well as some local notes of interest as the prep football season continues.
1. The Schedule
This week’s schedule of games involving local teams is an interesting one. For example, St. Paul’s is playing host to Pelham in a game that matches teams with equal 6-5 records. St. Paul’s shut out No. 9-ranked Carver-Montgomery, 8-2, in the first round while Pelham defeated 7-4 Northridge 44-14. Only two local teams will play ranked teams this week, with No. 4 Saraland (10-1) taking on No. 3 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0) on the road and No. 9 Faith Academy (9-2) entertaining No. 8 Demopolis (10-1).
The rest of the schedule finds Mobile Christian, which knocked off previously unbeaten and No. 4-ranked Houston Academy in the first round, at home against 9-2 Trinity; 10-1 Gulf Shores at 9-2 Central Clay County; Hueytown at Saraland; and 10-1 Beauregard at 11-0 UMS-Wright.
2. Waiting in the wings
For those who like to look ahead, here are the possible opponents awaiting the Mobile-area teams that win second-round games this week, and it would involve a couple of games in which local teams would play each other, guaranteeing fewer teams moving forward.
The Saraland-Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa winner will face the Homewood-Pike Road winner in the 6A quarterfinals, with the St. Paul’s-Pelham winner taking on the Theodore-Hueytown winner next week. In Class 5A, the Gulf Shores-Central Clay County winner will meet the Demopolis-Faith Academy winner in the quarterfinals and the UMS-Wright-Beauregard winner will take on the Charles Henderson-Tallassee winner. In Class 3A, the Mobile Christian-Trinity winner is set to play the Pike County-Alabama Christian winner.
3. Leopards still alive
Mobile Christian’s season continues to be an unusual journey. The Leopards opened the season with a win over Pike Liberal Arts, lost to Athens, Ga., Academy, then defeated W.S. Neal, Excel and Monroe County to go 4-1. But AHSAA ruled the team had used an ineligible player, turning the wins into losses and an 0-5 record. The team then lost back-to-back games in overtime to Pensacola Catholic and Hillcrest-Evergreen to drop to 0-7, and the season seemed lost.
Instead, the Leopards won their final three games, each one a region game, and claimed the fourth and final playoff spot out of Class 3A, Region 1. In the first round, they knocked off previously unbeaten Houston Academy. Now 4-7, Mobile Christian is still in the hunt for the 3A state title.
4. First-year coaches
The season began with 11 new head coaches — at least new to their current schools in those positions — which followed the previous season when eight new head coaches took over at local schools. That represents a lot of change in a short amount of time. So how did those coaches fare? In terms of won-lost records, we can provide some answers.
Of the 11 new coaches, only one is still coaching into the second round of the playoffs — St. Paul’s head coach Ham Barnett. The Saints are 6-5 on the year and finished region play with a 5-3 mark. Four other first-year guys led their teams to the playoffs, but were eliminated in the first round. Chickasaw’s C.J. Herring led the Chieftains to the most wins in a season in the school’s short history, posting a 7-4 overall record and a 3-2 region mark. Mary G. Montgomery’s Zach Golson led the Vikings to their first playoff appearance in 20 years. MGM finished with records of 6-5 and 4-2. At Orange Beach, Jamey DuBose led the Makos to records of 8-3 and 5-2, while at Williamson, Antonio Coleman directed the Lions to marks of 6-5 and 4-4.
The remainder, with overall and region records: John McKenzie, Murphy (2-7, 2-6); Chase Smith, Spanish Fort (7-4, 6-2); Josh Harris, Blount (3-7, 3-5); Renardo Jackson, LeFlore (0-10, 0-8); Rodney Jordan, Satsuma (1-9, 1-7); and Markus Cook, Vigor (5-4, 4-4).
5. Chasing Curtis
UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis became the all-time winningest high school football head coach in the state of Alabama last week with the Bulldogs’ first-round playoff win. He’s at 347 for his career. But he has company close by. Central Clay County’s Danny Horn is at 341, Fyffe’s Paul Benefield is at 333 and Fayette County’s Waldon Tucker is at 322, and all three are still coaching.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
