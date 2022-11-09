Prep football

The opening week of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs didn’t go as well for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area as expected. Of the 17 local teams that qualified for postseason play, only seven won and advanced to this week’s second round of the playoffs.

As a result, only three classifications — Class 6A, Class 5A and Class 3A — are represented by local teams. No. 1-ranked Theodore leads the local contingent in Class 6A and is joined by No. 4-ranked Saraland and unranked St. Paul’s. In Class 5A, top-ranked UMS-Wright has advanced along with No. 6 Gulf Shores and No. 9 Faith Academy. In Class 3A, Mobile Christian, which received votes in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) poll but was not ranked in the Top 10, is the lone local representative.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

