Spring Hill College athletics

Spring Hill College (SHC) on Thursday announced it will induct seven new members into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The inductees include former student-athletes Jeff Burg (Class of 1994), Joe Imorde (1961), Lindsey Stuardi Weems (2000), Monica DeSilva (2002), Tony Younger (2002), Jennifer Cunningham (1999) and former head coach Coby Mackin (softball, 1998-2005).

The induction, set for the evening of Oct. 19 at Byrne Memorial Hall, will also feature the recognition of the inaugural 1998 softball team that finished 43-17 that season. The Spring Hill College Athletic Hall of Fame has enshrined the best in Badger athletics since 1972. There have been 150 student-athletes and coaches honored in the SHC Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame members include nationally renowned sports figures such as Nick Bollettieri, who founded IMG Academy, and Dr. Ferdie Pacheco, Muhammed Ali's fight doctor.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

