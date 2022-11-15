1. Seven teams, five games for local teams
Seven teams. Five games. That’s how the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state football playoffs are measured this week when it comes to teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. The postseason began with 17 local teams in the first round, but by the second round, only seven of those teams were still playing.
Last week, all seven teams — including five playing home games — won their respective second-round games and advanced to this week’s quarterfinals. They are two wins away from making the state title game.
2. But there’s a catch this week
Two of the games feature teams not only from the same area, but from the same region meeting head to head. That provides two guarantees: At least two local teams are advancing to the semifinals … and the season will end this week for at least two local teams.
In Class 5A, Faith Academy plays at Gulf Shores, a matchup of two Region 1 foes, while in Class 6A, Region 1, foes Theodore, ranked No. 1, and St. Paul’s will meet in Theodore. And there’s also this nugget: The winner of the Faith Academy-Gulf Shores game could play No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright in the semifinals if the Bulldogs win at Charles Henderson on Thursday. In 6A, the Theodore-St. Paul’s winner could meet Region 1 opponent Saraland in the semifinals if the Spartans beat Homewood in Saraland.
The remaining playoff game involving a team in the Lagniappe coverage area is the Class 3A matchup between Mobile Christian and Pike County.
As preparations and practices continue for this week’s games, here is a little lagniappe — a little something extra — concerning each of the five games as our Five Things contribution for this week:
3. St. Paul’s at Theodore
The Saints have allowed just seven points in their two playoff games but allowed 17.7 points a game in the regular season. Theodore and St. Paul’s have met only one other time ever: three weeks ago in the final regular-season game, with the Bobcats winning 16-3. This marks the 13th consecutive season St. Paul’s has earned a spot in the playoffs and it is the seventh straight playoff appearance for the Bobcats. And while the Saints have won four state titles (2014, 2015, 2017, 2020), reached the semifinals in 2012 and the third round in 2011, 2013 and 2016, Theodore is making only its fourth third-round advancement since 1980 and has never advanced past the third round.
4. Homewood at Saraland
The playoffs are part of the Spartans’ schedule every year. In fact, the young program, which played its first season in 2010, has made the playoffs every year but that first year. John Holman was Saraland’s head coach the first year, posting a 3-7 record. Jeff Kelly was hired the next year and has never had a losing season with the Spartans, posting a 115-35 record heading into Friday’s game. The Spartans have a 19-11 all-time playoff record and have reached the title game twice, losing to Clay-Chalkville 36-31 in 2014 and losing to Pinson Valley 26-17 in 2017. Homewood, 10-2, was a 6-6 team a year ago. It is on a six-game win streak.
UMS-Wright at Charles Henderson: This will mark the fourth time the teams have met in the playoffs and all three previous games have been closely contested. As a matter of fact, there is only an eight-point total difference between the teams combined in the prior outings. UMS won 27-22 in 2017 in the widest margin of victory, and also beat Henderson in 2016, 32-31. Henderson won when the teams met in 2013, 38-36. The Bulldogs have made the playoffs in each of Terry Curtis’ 24 seasons as head coach and only once did they fail to win at least one playoff game, that coming in a 36-32 loss to Straughn in the first round in 2010.
4. Faith Academy at Gulf Shores
Offense shouldn’t be an issue in Friday’s game. Gulf Shores is having its best offensive year ever, scoring 471 points thus far. Its best previous season total was 381, 90 points less. Faith Academy has scored 409 points this year. Its best season was 420 points in 2019. But the Rams have allowed only 98 points (210 last season) while Gulf Shores has allowed 220 points. The Dolphins lead the all-time series 7-2 and five games have been decided by seven points or less.
5. Mobile Christian at Pike County
Twice under head coach Ronnie Cottrell, Mobile Christian has reached the state title game, losing in 2016 to Piedmont 22-12, then losing to Piedmont again in 2019, 26-24. It is possible the teams could meet in the title game again this year, but first No. 3-ranked Piedmont has to get past No. 2-ranked Gordo this week, then also win its semifinal games. The Leopards have to win a pair of games to reach the championship game as well.
