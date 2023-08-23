Spring Hill College (SHC) on Thursday announced it will induct seven new members into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
The inductees include former student-athletes Jeff Burg (Class of 1994), Joe Imorde (1961), Lindsey Stuardi Weems (2000), Monica DeSilva (2002), Tony Younger (2002), Jennifer Cunningham (1999) and former head coach Coby Mackin (softball, 1998-2005).
The induction, set for the evening of Oct. 19 at Byrne Memorial Hall, will also feature the recognition of the inaugural 1998 softball team that finished 43-17 that season. The Spring Hill College Athletic Hall of Fame has enshrined the best in Badger athletics since 1972. There have been 150 student-athletes and coaches honored in the SHC Hall of Fame, including famed tennis coach Nick Bollettieri and Dr. Ferdie Pacheco, Muhammed Ali’s fight doctor.
Here is a brief bio on the Class of 2023 inductees:
Jeff Burg (baseball, 1991-94): Was a key member of the 1992 District 30 Championship team. To this day, Burg holds multiple Top 5 spots in the program’s record book.
Joe Imorde (men’s tennis, 1958-61):Led the resurgence of the men’s tennis program, culminating in an undefeated (11-0) 1961 season, highlighted by wins over Alabama and Southern Miss.
Lindsey Stuardi Weems (women’s basketball, 1997-2000):Was a two-time All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) selection. The star point guard led the Badgers to the 1999 and 2000 GCAC championships and an NAIA National Tournament appearance.
Monica DeSilva (softball, 1999-2002):Was an All-American and key member of the 1999 Badgers team who finished third overall at the NAIA National Tournament.
Tony Younger (men’s basketball, 1999-2002):Was an All-American who led the Badgers to four straight NAIA National Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16.
Jennifer Cunningham (softball, 1996-99):Was a two-time All-American, 1998 GCAC Player of the Year and a member of the 1999 team that placed third in the NAIA National Tournament.
Coby Mackin (head coach, softball, 1998-2005): Was the first head coach in program history. She helped lead the Badgers to several NAIA National Tournament appearances, including a third-place finish in 1999.
