And just like that, the prep football regular season is complete and the “second season” — the state playoffs — is set to begin. From here on out, for the teams still playing, the season is a week-to-week affair. Winning teams continue playing, losing teams pack up the equipment until spring drills.
An off night can mean the end of the season. A good performance and a win could be the start of momentum that builds and leads to a state championship.
It’s not just the “second season,” it’s the win-or-go-home season, too.
Seventeen teams from the Lagniappe coverage area have qualified for this year’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) playoffs, with four teams each competing in Class 7A, Class 6A and Class 5A. Two teams are competing in Class 4A and Class 2A and one team is competing in Class 3A. There are no teams from the local area that compete in Class 1A.
Included among the local list of playoff participants are a number of storylines and streaks that add to the excitement of the start of postseason play.
Area teams earning playoff spots include Foley, Fairhope, Baker, Mary G. Montgomery (MGM), Saraland, Theodore, Spanish Fort, St. Paul’s, UMS-Wright, Williamson, Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Bayside Academy, Mobile Christian, Chickasaw and St. Luke’s. Some teams that normally take part in the playoffs did not make the postseason, including McGill-Toolen, Blount, Daphne, Vigor and Cottage Hill Christian.
There is a little extra emphasis on the UMS-Wright playoff game. Head coach Terry Curtis, who last week picked up his 346th all-time win, which tied him with former Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson for the most career football wins in the state of Alabama, can move into first place alone if the Bulldogs beat Headland. The atmosphere won’t be anything new for Curtis or his team; UMS is making its 29th consecutive playoff appearance. Only once in that string (2010) have the Bulldogs lost in the first round.
Faith Academy is making its fifth straight playoff appearance after failing to make the playoffs in its first 10 seasons of joining the AHSAA. All five appearances have come under head coach Jack French. MGM is returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and the Vikings, going against No. 2-ranked Central-Phenix City on the road, will be looking for their first-ever playoff victory (0-7 all-time). They enter the playoffs on a six-game win streak.
Saraland has made the playoffs every season Jeff Kelly has been the Spartans’ head coach (12 straight). They will be looking to reach the title game for the third time in the program’s brief 13-year history. Chickasaw is in the playoff for the fifth time in nine seasons as a program. The Chieftains are looking for their first playoff win.
Gulf Shores is returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and they carry a 1-3 playoff record into Friday’s game. Baker has only one previous playoff win in its long history, and that was back in 1984. They have lost nine straight postseason games since a first-round win that season, seven of those coming in the past 11 seasons.
St. Paul’s is back in the playoffs, which isn’t unusual. The Saints have appeared in the playoffs 21 times over the past 23 seasons. Spanish Fort is also no stranger to postseason competition, having qualified for the past 15 straight seasons. The Toros’ program is just 17 years old. The school has four state titles, two other title game appearances and a pair of state semifinal appearances as well.
Here is the list of first-round games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
Class 7A: Dothan at Foley, Fairhope at Auburn, MGM at Central-Phenix City, Enterprise at Baker.
Class 6A: Wetumpka at Saraland, Spanish Fort at Pike Road, St. Paul’s at Carver-Montgomery, Sidney Lanier at Theodore.
Class 5A: Carroll at Gulf Shores, Faith Academy at Eufaula, Headland at UMS-Wright, Williamson at Charles Henderson.
Class 4A: B.T. Washington at Orange Beach, Bayside Academy at Montgomery Catholic.
Class 3A: Mobile Christian at Houston Academy.
Class 2A: Chickasaw at Ariton, St. Luke’s at G.W. Long.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
