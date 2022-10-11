The spotlight has always seemed to focus on Shaun Alexander. As a high school football player in Kentucky, during his time as an All-America running back at Alabama and as an All-Pro running back for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, Alexander was a highlight reel waiting to happen.
It seems even after retiring from the game he finds himself in the spotlight from time to time. Take Alabama’s national championship game against Georgia at the end of the 2017 season, the famous second-and-26 game- and title-winning touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith. Alexander was at that game, sitting in one of the stadium suites, but he and his party moved down to the field late in the game.
As a friend pointed out — and Alexander can show you via a saved film clip on his phone — Alexander found himself stepping out onto the field when the pass was thrown and walking toward the end zone; Alabama head coach Nick Saban was walking in the opposite direction, watching the play unfold. When the touchdown was scored and Saban raised his arms in victory, it was caught by TV cameras … and Alexander was standing just a few feet away from the coach.
Watching a replay of the moment brings a smile to Alexander’s face.
“My friend said I always find the camera,” he said with a laugh.
Indeed he did. He ranks third in career rushing yards at Alabama with 3,565, trailing only Najee Harris and Derrick Henry. He was the SEC Player of the Year in 1999, as well as a first-team All-America pick. He is the Seahawks’ all-time leading rusher with 9,429 yards and 100 rushing TDs and was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2005, rushing for 1,880 yards. He was also the NFL Offensive Player of the Year that season, as well as the league’s scoring leader.
On Sunday, he returns to the spotlight as he will be inducted into the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor. Joining him will be his wife and their 11 children, as well as friends from Kentucky and Alabama.
“It will be the first time my whole family will be in Seattle together,” he said.
Monday, he was in Mobile, speaking at a fundraising luncheon in the afternoon, then speaking to the local chapter of the Red Elephant Club that evening. These days, he heads a professional leadership company that aids leaders, influencers and others in how to “master the five F’s — fame, family, friends, finances and your future,” he said. He started the work a decade ago when he recognized many NFL players had difficulties in their personal and financial lives.
“We try to show them how to lead a life that will pull them from what I call the terrible odds — 78 percent are broke two years after they retire from the NFL, 80 percent are divorced or separated or in unhealthy relationships with their wives,” Alexander said. “… When you have success it causes you to look at the world a little bit differently, and that’s because people treat you differently.”
Football and his time in the game remain important aspects of Alexander’s life.
“Football has always been an important part of our family,” he said.
He noted the game, especially the college game, is different today than when he played.
“It’s different how coaches — how do I say this in the best way? — coaches now want to use their minds to create a championship team when a lot of times the coaches, back when I played and we were probably the last of the breed, where they were stressing our will to go be a championship team,” he said. “In other words, you’ll run harder, you’ll tackle better, you get better at being more mentally and physically stronger and we’re going to win. Now, it’s if you can be better at playing the concept of running the system the way they want, then you’ll win.
“Coach Saban is probably the best at having instilled a little bit of the toughness that you need, along with one of the greatest coaching minds to help the kids get there. That’s what’s different. I think I would have enjoyed [playing today] simply because I feel my skill set can go across the decades. Being 6-foot-1, 220, you could play in the old-school days of Jim Brown or you could play in today’s era. It would have been fun, and I think it would have been really special to play on one of Saban’s teams. So many of their offenses have a bunch of All-Americans on the field.”
Alexander said he supports the name, image and likeness (NIL) rules that allow athletes to make money through NIL deals, but he believes those athletes need guidance on how to handle the money they receive.
“I was one of those kids, raised in a single-parent home and my mom being the big mom of the neighborhood,” he said. “I didn’t have a jacket for cold days. I think NIL is good and I think it’s healthy, but I think it still needs the correct leadership around it, the correct teaching. A lot of guys go to the NFL and they’re broke very quickly because they’re spending more than they have. I feel like the same things, the pressures that come with having money, is the same thing for college kids.”
This being the “Third Saturday in October,” it’s time for the Alabama-Tennessee game, and there is a lot of hype surrounding the matchup to be played in Knoxville on Saturday.
“There are only a few teams that I definitely do not like and Tennessee is one of them,” Alexander said with a laugh. “My passion for Tennessee, Auburn and LSU has always been very, very high, but Tennessee is a special game. I’m excited to watch our guys go out and play. I think this is the first time in a long time that Tennessee feels confident, so it only makes it even more sweet.”
He recalled his time at Alabama fondly.
“To be a part of the fabric of the legacy of Alabama is special,” Alexander said. “… My senior year, we win the SEC championship and I just remember that year like, people did not think that Coach [Mike] Dubose was going to get done what he needed to get done, which was us winning another championship in the conference and then playing in the Orange Bowl. It was one of those things where it was an honor for me to carry the flag for my time. It was like, ‘Oh, it’s my time to carry the legacy on? OK, let’s go get it,’ and that’s for us to win games that on paper everybody said we shouldn’t win.
“And what was really sweet was we would go play games on the road [while he was in the NFL] and I would see Bama fans coming to the games. … I loved to give them the love that they gave me back.”
