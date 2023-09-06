The Spring Hill College volleyball team started its season last weekend in a big way, claiming its first-ever victory over a nationally ranked team since joining NCAA Division II play.
The Badgers, in their first of three games in the SpringHill Suites Invitational tournament, played at the University of West Florida Field House in Pensacola, defeated No. 11-ranked Southwest Minnesota State 3-1, with scores of 25-22, 28-26, 13-25 and 25-16. The Badgers would go on to win the tournament, posting a 3-0 win over Oklahoma Baptist and a 3-1 victory over Mississippi College.
Spring Hill started hot on day two of the SpringHill Suites Invitational. The Badger offense was led by Lily Mascari with 11 kills and Jessica Fairly with 18 assists. On the defensive side, Mikayla Boyer led the team with 23 digs and Jaylyne Bell led with nine blocks en route to the upset victory over the Mustangs.
Against Oklahoma Baptist, Airyonna Weaver led the way with 10 kills while Fairly offered 17 assists and Boyer had 22 digs. Freshman Hayley Hillman added four blocks in just her second collegiate match and fellow freshman Mia Saavedra made her college debut.
Against Mississippi College, the Badgers collected a 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 victory to push their record to 3-0 on the season. Bell finished with 10 kills, while Saavedra offered 13 assists. Fairly had three aces and Weaver added 19 digs, earning her a spot on the all-tournament team.
Next up for Spring Hill is participation in the Blazer Volleyball Fall Tournament in Valdosta, Ga., this weekend. On Friday the Badgers will play two games — at 9 a.m. against St. Leo and at 3:30 p.m. against Young Harris. Saturday finds the Badgers on the court at 11:30 a.m. against Coker University and at 7 p.m. against Valdosta State.
JAGS’ SOCCER GETS WIN
South Alabama’s women’s soccer team battled McNeese to a 2-1 win last Sunday afternoon, improving its record to 6-0 on the season. The Jags and McNeese battled for most of the first half, but South Alabama dominated offensively with 10 shots compared to just one from McNeese. Following a McNeese yellow card as play wound down in the first half, graduate midfielder Gracie Wilson found the back of the net as the clock expired, giving South Alabama a 1-0 lead heading into the half.
Goalkeeper Allison Luckhardt got the start in goal and faced just one shot in the first half before junior Jaidy Gutierrez Campos got the second-half start in goal. The Cowgirls evened the score in the 52nd minute off a goal from Morgan Fielder. The goal was the first conceded by Gutierrez Campos since Nov. 2 of last season against Marshall.
The Jags broke the tie in the 73rd minute with a goal from Gabby Hollar off an assist from Chiara Singarella. The goal was Hollar’s fifth of the season. South Alabama was able to hold off the McNeese attack for the remainder of the match, getting the win. The Jags offense totaled 16 shots, while McNeese totaled five.
South Alabama plays again on Thursday, returning to The Cage to face Mississippi State in a 7 p.m. match.
RILEY PROMOTES KOSICH
South Alabama men’s basketball head coach Richie Riley promoted Mikel Kosich to the position of assistant coach and chief of staff, the school announced last week. Kosich previously served as the program’s director of basketball operations.
“Mike started here as a GA [graduate assistant] and has invested more time into our program than anyone,” Riley said. “His work ethic and level of care is second to none. Promoting him was an easy decision because of the value he brings to our staff. He’s truly earned everything he’s gotten in this profession, and I’m so thankful he’s part of our family.”
During his time with the Jaguars, Kosich has helped South Alabama to a pair of 20-win seasons, a run to the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Championship game and multiple top recruiting classes in the Sun Belt Conference.
“It is an honor to work for Coach Richie Riley at the University of South Alabama,” Kosich said. “I want to thank him for allowing me to accomplish my dream of being an assistant coach. I am excited about the direction of the Jaguar program under his leadership.”
Kosich started his career in basketball as a manager at La Salle University. He also spent time as head student manager at Montana State Billings and at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
