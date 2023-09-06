Peggy Martin SHC

Spring Hill Head Coach Peggy Martin / Photo courtesy of Spring Hill College Athletics

The Spring Hill College volleyball team started its season last weekend in a big way, claiming its first-ever victory over a nationally ranked team since joining NCAA Division II play.

The Badgers, in their first of three games in the SpringHill Suites Invitational tournament, played at the University of West Florida Field House in Pensacola, defeated No. 11-ranked Southwest Minnesota State 3-1, with scores of 25-22, 28-26, 13-25 and 25-16. The Badgers would go on to win the tournament, posting a 3-0 win over Oklahoma Baptist and a 3-1 victory over Mississippi College.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

