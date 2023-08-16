Editor’s Note: Mobile’s own nationally known USA Today sports analyst and oddsmaker Danny Sheridan has handicapped the upcoming college football season for Lagniappe.
Of course, these numbers are not provided as an inducement to wager, but if you do head to Biloxi with this torn-out page in your sweaty little hand, Danny would like to remind you the BetMGM Book Bar & Grill at the Beau Rivage has a really tasty hamburger.
Odds to win the Sun Belt Conference:
S. Alabama & Troy — 3:1
App State, Coastal Carolina & Marshal — 6:1
Field (any team not listed) — 25:1
Odds to win the SEC:
Georgia — 1:1
Ala — 2:1
LSU — 5:1
Texas A&M & Tennessee — 15:1
Ole Miss — 100:1
Auburn — 250:1
S. Carolina, Arkansas & Kentucky — 1,000:1
Florida — 2,500:1
Miss State & Missouri — 10,000:1
Vanderbilt — 1 Sextillion:1 (a number with 70 zeros?)
National title odds:
Georgia — 3:1
Ala & Ohio State — 6:1
Michigan — 7:1
LSU & Southern Cal — 15:1
Clemson, FSU, Penn State & Texas — 25:1
Tennessee & Oregon — 50:1
Notre Dame — 100:1
Washington & Oklahoma — 250:1
Field — 20:1
Advance preseason big game lines for the SEC’s preseason top 3 teams:
Alabama: -6.5 @ Texas A&M; -14 @ Ky; -14 @ Auburn; -7 vs Texas; -7 vs LSU; -10 vs Tenn; -14 vs Ole Miss; -18 vs Arkansas
Georgia: -19 @ Auburn; -9 @ Tenn; -23 vs Florida; -20 vs Ole Miss
LSU: -10 vs Texas A&M; -17 vs Florida; -4 @ Ole Miss; -14 @ Arkansas
Other national advance lines that should decide the four teams in the CFP:
Michigan -2 vs Ohio State
Michigan -3 @ Penn State
Clemson -4 vs FSU
Ohio St -9 @ Penn State
SEC title game:
Georgia -3 vs Alabama
SEC betting regular season win totals:
Georgia — 11.5
Alabama — 10.5
LSU — 9.5
Tenn — 9
Texas A&M — 8
Ole Miss — 7.5
Arkansas & Kentucky — 7
Auburn — 6.5
Florida, Missouri, Miss State & South Carolina — 6
Vanderbilt — 4
Odds against winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy:
Caleb Williams, USC QB — 6:1
Jayden Daniels, LSU QB — 8:1
Quinn Ewers, Texas QB — 10:1
Michael Penix Jr., Washington QB — 12:1
JJ McCarthy, Michigan QB — 14:1
Cade Klubnik, Clemson QB — 15:1
Drake Maye, UNC QB — 15:1
Jordan Travis, FSU QB — 15:1
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame QB — 18:1
Bo Nix, Oregon QB — 20:1
Carson Beck, Georgia QB — 20:1
Odds against a conference or independent Heisman winner:
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.