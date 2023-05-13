The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) boys’ and girls’ state soccer championship matches, scheduled today (Saturday, May 13) in Huntsville, will feature a strong Mobile County and Baldwin County flavor. Six schools — four boys’ teams and two girls’ teams — will play for state championships.
In boys’ competition, Daphne (Class 7A), Gulf Shores (Class 5A), Bayside Academy (Class 4A) and St. Luke’s (Class 1A-3A) will all play for the coveted Blue Map trophy indictive of a state title. In girls’ competition, Gulf Shores (Class 5A) and St. Michael (Class 4A) will seek state championships.
Two area teams that reached the state semifinals — Cottage Hill Christian (1A-3A girls) and Fairhope (Class 7A girls) — lost their semifinal matches.
In boys’ semifinal action, Daphne defeated Dothan 1-0 to move to the title match, while Gulf Shores topped Elmore County 5-0 to claim its title match slot. In Class 4A, Bayside Academy defeated Oneonta 3-1 and in Class 1A-3A St. Luke’s edged Tuscaloosa Academy 4-3 to move into the title match.
In girls’ semifinal competition, St. Michael slammed American Christian 8-0 for a state title match appearance, while Gulf Shores defeated Marbury 4-1 to punch its ticket for the title match. Cottage Hill lost to St. James 2-1 in Class 1A-3A and Fairhope lost to Auburn 4-0.
Here are the times and the opponents for area teams seeking state championships today:
BOYS
CLASS 7A: Daphne vs. Huntsville, 9 a.m.
CLASS 5A: Gulf Shores vs. John Carroll, 5 p.m.
CLASS 4A: Bayside Academy vs. Westbrook Christian, 5 p.m.
CLASS 1A-3A: St. Luke’s vs. Tanner, 3 p.m.
GIRLS
CLASS 5A: Gulf Shores vs. Springville, 3 p.m.
CLASS 4A: St. Michael vs. Westminster Christian, 1 p.m.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
