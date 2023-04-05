UMS-Wright’s Sutton Snypes doesn’t shy away from the spotlight. Instead, he can usually be found standing right in its center. In the fall, he directed the Bulldogs’ football team on offense as its starting quarterback. This spring, he has moved to the mound and the outfield for the baseball team.
Both teams have been successful, and so has Snypes. His leadership skills in both sports have been as valuable as his abilities, and both have been called upon in equal measure. And that’s just the way he prefers.
In his case, one leadership role and sport has aided the other sport and the leadership role it requires.
“It does help a lot, playing football,” Snypes said of shifting from one sport to the other and taking on the responsibilities of being a leader for both. “It does play a factor being a quarterback and helping with other roles and other players and being someone other players can count on as being a leader on the team. … [They are] similar because with both you’re very competitive on the field. Obviously, football is more of a contact sport, but baseball is a physical game and both are very mental games too.
“At quarterback, you’re always thinking and you’re always mentally involved, going through the plays in your head. On the mound, you’re thinking about the next pitch and how you respond after a bad one.”
UMS head coach Kevin Raley said he has been pleased with the manner in which Snypes, a senior left-hander, has accepted his role with the team aside from his play on the field.
“He’s a competitor, a great kid, a good leader,” Raley said. “We need him to be good for us this year and so far he’s been very consistent for us on the mound and doing a good job in the outfield and he’s having a decent year at the plate and we think he’ll continue to be good.
“In baseball, the catcher is the quarterback … but I think him wanting to be that guy — the guy that’s taking the snap, the guy that’s throwing the ball — I think that’s him. That kind of helps a lot. When you’re the quarterback you’re running the show, you’re in the huddle, you’re calling the plays, you’re demanding of the [other] kids. On the mound, it’s kind of the same way and I think it fits him just perfect.”
UMS headed into this week’s schedule as the No. 2-ranked team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 4A baseball poll, right behind top-ranked Bayside Academy. The two teams met last week, with Bayside winning the first two games 8-1 and 5-4, but UMS taking the third game 10-2. The Bulldogs are set to play a doubleheader at home against St. Michael on Wednesday, with the first game starting at 4:30 p.m.
As the team chases its hope of making the playoffs and then making a run at the 4A crown, Snypes is expected to play a key role on the mound, in the outfield, at the plate and in the dugout.
“I think this year we’re doing well,” Snypes said. “Personally, I think I’m doing pretty well compared to last season. I think I have progressed not only as a player but as a leader on the field, we’ve just got to pick things up.”
He is especially counted on as a starting pitcher and Raley said he has all the tools to be a solid player at the next level.
“He commands his fastball and he’s got a good little changeup,” Raley said. “His curveball sometimes can be 50-50, but when you’re a left-handed pitcher, sometimes that’s OK because you are going to have [the pitch] run away anyway. Being a left-handed pitcher, he has an advantage because 90 percent of the hitters are right-handed and the ball is always running away. Sometimes that’s a tough adjustment for hitters to make.
“He’s just a kid that loves baseball. That’s half the battle. Baseball is a grind. We’ve been going at it since January 9 and we hope to keep playing a lot longer. Just the way he takes practice, the way he is in the hallway and in the lunchroom, he just loves playing baseball.”
Snypes said his favorite sport is the one he is playing at the moment, but when he does head to college, baseball will be the game he plays. He has options in terms of where he will play, but that decision will be made later.
“Still waiting,” he said. “I have multiple offers. I’m just waiting on that one to pull the string and go with it.”
He grew up playing baseball with his older brothers, Skipper and Cameron, and competing against them, regardless of the sport, made him a better player, he said.
“It’s very helpful [having older brothers],” he said. “You have them to help lead a path to follow. You always get to go outside with them and throw the baseball around, throw the football around.”
When he’s on the mound, Snypes said he is concentrating on getting outs and throwing strikes and “just competing.”
As the season starts to wind down, he is reaching a more reflective state, knowing these are his final games as a high school player.
“I think about that every time I go to bed at night,” he said. “You don’t just want to do it for yourself, but you want to do it for your family and friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.