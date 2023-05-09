For some, this is old hat. For others, not so much. Eight teams from the Lagniappe coverage area — four boys’ teams and four girls’ teams — are headed to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) soccer Final Four in Huntsville this week. The top four teams in each of the AHSAA’s seven classifications will play for the state championship this week at the Huntsville Soccer Complex. The Final Four starts Thursday and ends on Saturday.
Local teams chasing state crowns in boys’ competition include St. Luke’s (Class 1A-3A), Bayside Academy (4A), Gulf Shores (5A) and Daphne (7A). In girls’ competition, local teams vying for titles include Cottage Hill Christian (1A-3A), St. Michael (4A), Gulf Shores (5A) and Fairhope (7A).
This marks the first year Class 4A and Class 5A are separate tournaments. In the past, the two classifications were linked together, crowning a 4A-5A state champion.
St. Michael is making its first-ever Final Four appearance in 4A girls, while Daphne is hoping to successfully defend its state championship of a year ago in 7A boys. Gulf Shores has both its teams chasing their first soccer crown while Bayside Academy has won three straight state championships (2022, 2021, 2019; no state tournament due to COVID in 2020) in boys’ competition.
Here is the schedule of opening-round matches involving local teams:
GIRLS
CLASS 1A-3A: Cottage Hill vs. St. James, May 12, 9 a.m.
CLASS 4A: St. Michael vs. American Christian, May 12, 1 p.m.
CLASS 5A: Gulf Shores vs. Marbury, May 12, 5 p.m.
CLASS 7A: Fairhope vs. Auburn, May 11, 3 p.m.
BOYS
CLASS 1A-3A: St. Luke’s vs. Tuscaloosa Academy, May 12, 11 a.m.
CLASS 4A: Bayside Academy vs. Oneonta, May 12, 3 p.m.
CLASS 5A: Gulf Shores vs. Elmore County, May 12, 7 p.m.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
HB 401, introduced into the state legislature last Thursday, April 27, would expand the state obscenity law to prohibit drag queen or king shows in public schools, public libraries or any other public place minors would be present.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.