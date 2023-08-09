It’s easy to track the soccer season for Carter Albrecht. It runs from the start of January to the end of December. Then the next season begins. Sometimes, there are a couple of seasons taking place at the same time.
The former Class of 2013 St. Paul’s standout, who chased his dream to Germany and then to St. Paul, Minn., where his father, Peter Albrecht, a news anchor at WKRG-TV, grew up, has built a career around the sport he loves, and the game has taken him across the country and beyond.
Over the past 18 months, Albrecht, 27, coached six teams — the Cretin-Derham Hall High School team in St. Paul, two different semi-pro teams and three different club teams — and he did so successfully.
Part of that success included the high school team, which set a school record with 14 wins and a 14-4 record. The previous year the team was 3-13. One of the semi-pro teams, Vlora FC, went undefeated and won the league title. The Vlora FC U17 team won the league championship last year. One of his other club teams, the St. Paul Blackhawks U15 team, won three state titles — State Cup, Minnesota Cup and NPL League.
The U15 team’s success qualified it for the Gothia Cup, which sent the team to Sweden recently to compete for an international title. The Gothia Cup began with a field of 252 teams. They won their first-round match and moved to the round of 126, where they won again, moving to the round of 64 and then to the round of 32, where they lost to Mexico and were eliminated.
“It was incredible,” Albrecht said of the experience and competition in Sweden. “Just meeting people and the cultural aspect of it was great. The competition on the field was great. … Our performance was really good. We really stepped up. Finishing Top 32 out of 252 teams was pretty good. We were the last American team standing in our age group, which we took a little pride in.”
Albrecht’s work received attention. In recent days, he accepted a new position as the boys’ technical director at Lakeville, Minn., Soccer Club, a suburb of St. Paul. As such, he will no longer serve as head coach at Cretin-Derham Hall High School and he will no longer coach the St. Paul Blackhawks’ semi-pro teams, though he will still coach on the Blackhawks’ youth teams.
As technical director, he’ll oversee the boys’ 13-19 age groups and work with player development plans, coaching development plans, game models like technical models, and work with technical aspects like dribbling and shooting. He’ll focus less on the administrative side and more on the on-field development of teams, players and coaches.
He’s right where he wants to be.
“I played locally with the Mobile Soccer Club and played four years for Chad Harrelson at St. Paul’s,” Albrecht said of his time in Mobile. “Then when I finished high school I moved to Germany and I played some while I was over there, but I also played some basketball at the tail end of my time in Germany. When I came back to the States I played one year of basketball in college at Macalester College in St. Paul.”
The dream was to play soccer professionally, but the dream took a detour.
“I wanted to have the experience abroad, but I also wanted to push myself in my soccer career,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was too big of a jump. The answer I’d love to give you is injuries, which there were, but the reality is it was a big jump, too.”
Once back in the U.S., soccer became the central focus of things again after Macalester College and the familiarity with St. Paul and the Twin Cities area was the right fit. His father had grown up there and the family has spent a lot of time in the area.
“One hundred percent it was familiarity, but it was also the opportunity to work with soccer at a higher level,” Albrecht said of his decision to remain in Minnesota instead of returning to Mobile. “[Soccer in] Alabama is growing rapidly and a lot of people in Mobile are doing really good things. The progress was exceptional in Mobile and some of the clubs there have done well recently, but it’s a higher level here in Minnesota at the moment and it’s a chance to meet people familiar with the soccer scene and work at a higher level.”
That’s not to say there isn’t a Mobile connection for Albrecht in Minnesota. While a high school player at St. Paul’s, Albrecht was named a team captain along with Iba Ndaw, who arrived from Senegal before his junior year in school. The teammates played for the Saints for two seasons. Albrecht went to Germany and Ndaw stayed in Mobile, playing at Spring Hill College and later for AFC Mobile.
Last year, Albrecht reached out to Ndaw about a coaching opportunity as well as a chance to play on a semi-pro team. Ndaw accepted, meaning his former teammate, Albrecht, was now his coach.
“It’s easy because there’s a level of trust there,” Albrecht said of coaching a former teammate. “Even though I have coached players in semi-pro who are older than me a number of times, it’s all about building trust and mutual respect really. Even if you are friends with someone or not friends with someone you are able to create that line between professionalism and friendship.
“If I’m coaching someone who is around my age but never saw me play, he might think, ‘Who is this guy and why is he my coach at this age and what does he know?’ With Iba, it was much simpler. We played together and there was a respect we had for each other as players and for each other’s knowledge of the game and that carries over.”
Albrecht’s introduction to soccer came via his dad.
“He signed me up when I was little,” Albrecht said. “He played when he was in Minnesota in the late ’70s when soccer was just becoming a thing in high schools in America. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the competition and fluidity of it. My dad was always very encouraging as I moved up levels. I enjoyed the international aspect of it, how I had teammates from all over the world, even in Mobile.”
And the love for the game remains strong for Albrecht, as does the desire to continue coaching the sport.
“The dream is always to coach at the professional level,” he said. “I have done some of my [coaching] licenses. That would be the dream. But it’s cutthroat, number one, to get there, and secondly to stay there. Probably, regardless of what level I’m coaching, I’d be happy if wherever I’m coaching I have the chance to compete with a good group and every day the players are getting better and I’m getting better. I know that sounds a little sappy, but you want to be in a situation, especially in something competitive like this, where you have a chance to grow.”
