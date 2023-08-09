COACH CARTER ALBRECHT

PLAYERS CELEBRATE WIN BY HOISTING COACH CARTER ALBRECHT (Photo courtesy of Carter Albrecht)

It’s easy to track the soccer season for Carter Albrecht. It runs from the start of January to the end of December. Then the next season begins. Sometimes, there are a couple of seasons taking place at the same time.

The former Class of 2013 St. Paul’s standout, who chased his dream to Germany and then to St. Paul, Minn., where his father, Peter Albrecht, a news anchor at WKRG-TV, grew up, has built a career around the sport he loves, and the game has taken him across the country and beyond.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.