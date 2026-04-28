The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) softball postseason gets under way this week with area tournaments. Some tournaments will begin on Friday, May 1, with others beginning on Monday, May 4. Some tournaments will be completed in one day, while others will require two days or more to complete.
Here is a look at the area tournament schedules involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area. Each of the tournaments feature a double-elimination format. In most cases, the time of the next-to-last game listed is the championship game, with the last start time reserved for an “if needed” game:
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