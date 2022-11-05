Saraland scored seven touchdowns in blowing out Wetumpka 48-14 in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A state playoffs Friday night. All seven scores were delivered by sophomores.
Ryan Williams, the Alabama wide receiver commit, finished with five rushes for 69 yards and touchdowns of 23 and 15 yards. He caught seven passes for 141 yards and had touchdown catches of 60 and 47 yards.
Running back Santae McWilliams ran 19 times for 100 yards, including touchdowns of 4 and 43 yards.
Quarterback K.J. Lacey completed 17 of 25 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns.
And defensive lineman Antonio Coleman picked up a fumble and rumbled 25 yards for a defensive touchdown.
The sophomores helped lead the Spartans to their 10th win in 11 games this season. They will now travel to Tuscaloosa to face third-ranked and 11-0 Hillcrest High School. The Patriots eliminated Saraland in the third round of last year’s playoffs.
“We came out a little bit slow tonight, but we got it going late in the first quarter,” Lacey said. “ Our offensive line was holding up great all night.”
Wetumpka came into the game with a 7-3 record and possessing an explosive offense. The Indians trailed only 14-7 midway through the second quarter. But Saraland reeled off the next 34 points to take complete control.
After taking a 48-7 lead, the Saraland starters did not play the final 14 minutes of the game.
“After the first half of the first quarter, that’s the best football we’ve played all season,” said Saraland coach Jeff Kelly. “We settled in and played well in all three phases of the game.”
