Saraland scored seven touchdowns in blowing out Wetumpka 48-14 in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A state playoffs Friday night. All seven scores were delivered by sophomores.

Ryan Williams, the Alabama wide receiver commit, finished with five rushes for 69 yards and touchdowns of 23 and 15 yards. He caught seven passes for 141 yards and had touchdown catches of 60 and 47 yards.

