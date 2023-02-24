The Sun Belt Conference office on Friday released the 2023 football schedules for its 14 member schools, including South Alabama. The Jaguars, coming off a 10-3 overall record and 7-1 Sun Belt mark which tied them with the Troy for the West Division crown, will play two mid-week games this season.
The Jags will open the season with four consecutive non-conference games — Sept. 2 at Tulane, Sept. 9 vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Sept. 16 at Oklahoma State and Sept. 23 vs. Central Michigan. It will play Southern Miss on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Hancock Whitney Stadium, in a Sun Belt matchup, while visiting Troy on Thursday, Nov. 2.
It three remaining home games will be Sept. 28 against Louisiana, Nov. 11 against Arkansas State and Nov. 18 against Marshall. The Jags’ remaining road games are slated Sept. 30 at James Madison, Oct. 7 at Louisiana-Monroe and Nov. 25 at Texas State in their regular-season finale.
South Alabama, which has several starters returning from last season, is set be begin spring practice on March 14 with the spring game scheduled for April 15.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
