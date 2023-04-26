Awards South Alabama

L to R: South Alabama Senior Women Administrator Jinni Frisbey, Female Athlete of the Year Jasmine Greene, Male Athlete of the Year Kirami Yego, South Alabama Athletics Director Dr. Joel Erdmann

South Alabama held its annual Pete Tolbert Night of Champions last week, recognizing athletic and academic achievements by the school’s student-athletes from the past athletic year (2022-23).

Kirami Yego, a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection, was named the Jaguar Male Student-Athlete of the Year. He is a back-to-back winner of the 3,000- and 5,000-meters at the Sun Belt Conference meet and played a crucial part in helping the men’s team capture the 2022 Sun Belt Outdoor Championship — the first in school history. He would also win two other awards during the ceremony.

