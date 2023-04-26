South Alabama held its annual Pete Tolbert Night of Champions last week, recognizing athletic and academic achievements by the school’s student-athletes from the past athletic year (2022-23).
Kirami Yego, a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection, was named the Jaguar Male Student-Athlete of the Year. He is a back-to-back winner of the 3,000- and 5,000-meters at the Sun Belt Conference meet and played a crucial part in helping the men’s team capture the 2022 Sun Belt Outdoor Championship — the first in school history. He would also win two other awards during the ceremony.
Jasmine Greene (soccer) was named the Jaguar Female Student-Athlete of the Year after a season in which she won every major award from the conference. She was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
Gracie Wilson (soccer) and Francois Prinsloo (track and field) were named the JAF Award winners. This fall, Wilson started 12 matches for the Jags and totaled nine points, scoring her first goal against Kennesaw State in the opener. Meanwhile, Prinsloo earned second-team All-America honors in the discus and has received four All-Sun Belt honors during his career. He holds the school record in the discus and ranks third in the hammer throw.
Kelsey Thompsonearned the Auralia Crowell Freshman Scholar-Athlete Award, just a few months after being named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in women’s basketball. The Mobile native led all conference freshmen at 10.7 points per game and 11.1 points per game in conference play.
A pair of student-athletes battled back from injury over the last year including Marvin Martin, a football player who was injured during practice and carted off the field. Martin, the Male Perseverance Award winner, lost feeling in his limbs after the incident and missed the remainder of the football season while enduring rehab to gain strength and walk again. He was able to return to the facility during the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, a game in which he served as a team captain. The Female Perseverance Award winner, Odalys Cordova, returned to the softball program after missing the majority of the 2022 campaign after tearing her labrum. She has started 37 games, with the majority coming at second base. Cordova is hitting .276 with a .695 OPS and has scored 16 runs. She was a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate against Nicholls earlier this spring.
Along with those awards, Victoria Ortiz (softball) was chosen as the nominee from the university for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Each sport also handed out individual awards from their programs that included the Eddie Stanky Award (baseball) to Will Turner; Extra Mile Award (softball) to Victoria Ortiz; Goldie Unger Heart of Gold Award (men’s basketball) to Isaiah Moore; Jaguar women’s basketball award to Maggie Robinson; men’s cross-country Outstanding Performer Award to Kirami Yego; women’s cross-country Outstanding Performer Award to Adele Magaud; Jim Yance Heart of a Jaguar Award (football) to Yam Banks; Lindsey Rogers Award (soccer) to Jasmine Green; The Lubel Family Award (men’s tennis) to Sebastien Collard; top point-scorer (men’s indoor) to Kirami Yego; top point-scorer (women’s indoor) to Bodine Degli-Umberti; Kari Frazier Spirit Award (volleyball) to Paige Lynn; Spirit of South Award (cheer) to Sidney Downes; and Stand Out Prowler Award (dance) to Mya Greene.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
