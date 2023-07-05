The LSU Tigers bludgeoned the Florida Gators to win the baseball national championship, making it four titles in a row for the SEC. Even more impressive is that the championships have been won by four different teams — Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and now Florida.
If not for a dropped pop-out by Arkansas on what should have been the last out of the 2018 season, the SEC would be working on a streak of six straight championships.
The SEC has now won four straight national championships in both baseball and football. Before Georgia won the two most recent football crowns, Alabama and LSU had dominant championship seasons.
But just as significant as Florida’s baseball championship is the fact the College World Series marked the end of the 2022-23 college sports calendar.
One major highlight of the year was the overall performance of the South Alabama Jaguars.
South Alabama won the Bubas Cup signifying the best overall athletic program in the Sun Belt Conference. The final standings weren’t particularly close. The Jags scored 142 points, which was 10 more than second-place James Madison. Trust me, that’s a blowout.
South Alabama has been a force for years in the Sun Belt. But the strong overall performance has often been accompanied by a “yeah, but football …” comment. Not anymore. Football scored more points than any other for the Jags. The 10-win season included a 7-1 mark in the conference, which tied Troy for the best record. Of course, the Trojans won the head-to-head matchup and went on to win the conference championship game.
South Alabama competes in 17 of the 19 sports sanctioned by the conference. Interestingly, no school participates in all 19. The Jags were strongest in football, women’s soccer, men’s golf, softball and women’s outdoor track and field. In fact, South Alabama was well above average in every sport except women’s basketball and baseball.
That’s a strange fact, considering South Alabama athletics is most closely associated with having a great baseball program. This year will likely be just a blip on the radar before returning to prominence in a very competitive Sun Belt Conference.
Overall, the Jaguars are in great shape across the board in all athletics. Now that their football program has been nationally recognized, that strong reputation should continue to grow.
It was a strange year for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide football team won the Sugar Bowl; the basketball team won the SEC championship and the conference championship before being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time; the softball team reached the Women’s College World Series; and the women’s basketball team reached the NCAA Tournament.
But there’s no denying 2022-23 will be remembered for the squandered iconic performers in three sports.
Bryce Young was the first Alabama player to be drafted No. 1 overall into the NFL. Teammate Will Anderson was selected No. 3. Despite having the two best players in college football, the Tide did not make the College Football Playoff.
Brandon Miller was drafted second by Charlotte, matching the highest selection ever for an Alabama player. Yet, the Tide was eliminated in the Sweet 16.
Montana Fouts will forever be an Alabama legend. But the Tide did not win the regular-season championship, the conference tournament title or a single game at the Women’s College World Series.
Auburn had a year that is mostly best forgotten. Football was bad, basketball reached the NCAA Tournament but wasn’t a championship contender at any point. And baseball earned the right to host a regional but lost in two games.
Even more telling is that the Tigers were bested by Alabama in almost every prominent sport, including football, basketball, baseball and softball.
So, there are no more college sports for the 2022-23 year. But football season is less than 100 days away. There’s reason to be optimistic South Alabama, Auburn and Alabama could have strong starts. Hope springs eternal for 2023-24.
