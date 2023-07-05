South Alabama football

Jags' RB Omni Wells celebrates TD

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

The LSU Tigers bludgeoned the Florida Gators to win the baseball national championship, making it four titles in a row for the SEC. Even more impressive is that the championships have been won by four different teams — Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and now Florida.

If not for a dropped pop-out by Arkansas on what should have been the last out of the 2018 season, the SEC would be working on a streak of six straight championships.

To contact Randy email randykennedy@iheartmedia.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.