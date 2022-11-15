USA basketball

South Alabama plays Alabama tonight in the Mitchell Center

 South Alabama Athletics

For the first time, the Alabama men’s basketball team will travel to Mobile to face South Alabama on the Jaguars’ home floor at the Mitchell Center tonight. Tipoff for the game, which will be televised on ESPNU, is set for 9 p.m.

It will be the fifth time the teams have met, with Alabama owning a 3-1 series record. The Tide won last year’s matchup in Tuscaloosa, 73-68, in a close matchup. It also won games against the Jags in 1998 and 2010. The lone South Alabama victory over Alabama is often referred to as the biggest win in the program’s history — an 86-84 win in the NCAA Tournament in the Omni in Atlanta, a game referred to as “The Shot That Rolled the Tide” in which Jeff Hodge buried a 3-pointer in the waning moments to give South Alabama the victory.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.