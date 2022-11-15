For the first time, the Alabama men’s basketball team will travel to Mobile to face South Alabama on the Jaguars’ home floor at the Mitchell Center tonight. Tipoff for the game, which will be televised on ESPNU, is set for 9 p.m.
It will be the fifth time the teams have met, with Alabama owning a 3-1 series record. The Tide won last year’s matchup in Tuscaloosa, 73-68, in a close matchup. It also won games against the Jags in 1998 and 2010. The lone South Alabama victory over Alabama is often referred to as the biggest win in the program’s history — an 86-84 win in the NCAA Tournament in the Omni in Atlanta, a game referred to as “The Shot That Rolled the Tide” in which Jeff Hodge buried a 3-pointer in the waning moments to give South Alabama the victory.
Tonight, the teams will play for pride, and South Alabama head coach Richie Riley said he’s hoping for a lot of local support as the Jags seek to knock off Alabama, currently ranked No. 18 in the country.
“It’s a special night when you get to play Alabama or Auburn in the Mitchell Center, because we have a venue that’s a Power 5 venue, it’s big time,” Riley said. “And to be able to fill it up — there won’t be an empty seat in the house — and I’m very appreciative to Nate (Oats, Alabama head coach) and BP (Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl) because he’s done it, and I think they’ll continue to do it, for bringing their team up here. It means a lot to Mobile, a lot to the program. And it’s a chance to play a Top 20 — by the time we get to them they may be Top 15, maybe better than that — on our floor.
“My challenge to the community, as always when we play these types of games, is let’s try to push some of that crimson out and get a bunch of red and blue in here. And if you usually wear red and blue to our games, don’t flip over to crimson. Let’s stay red and blue. You can wear crimson any other game the rest of the year, but don’t show up here in crimson, please. We need all of Mobile to come out and really make this a homecourt environment for us in what’s a huge game for our program.”
South Alabama enters the game with a 1-1 record, having defeated the University of Mobile 97-59 at home, but losing a close 80-74 decision to New Mexico State on the road. The Jags are No. 12 in the country in blocked shots. They are led by Isaiah Moore, who is averaging 16.5 points and 4.0 rebounds a game. Greg Parham II is adding 13.0 points and 3.0 rebounds, with Kevin Samuel contributing 13.0 points and 9.0 rebounds. Jamar Franklin is scoring 12 points a game and Tyrell “Turbo” Jones is scoring nine points an outing.
Alabama is 2-0, with a 75-54 win over Longwood and a 95-59 victory over Liberty. Freshman sensation Brandon Miller leads the team in scoring with 17.0 points a game and rebounds with 10.5. He shares the scoring lead with Mark Sears (17.0) who is also pulling down 9.0 rebounds per game. Rylan Griffen offers 15.0 points and 2.5 rebounds, with Jaden Bradley adding 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds and Charles Bediako netting 6.0 points and 8.0 rebounds a game.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
