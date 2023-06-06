Sun Belt Conference

South Alabama athletics rules the Sun Belt Conference once again. The Sun Belt office announced Tuesday the South Alabama athletics department, for the sixth time in the past nine years, has claimed the Vic Bubas Cup for the 2022-23 athletic calendar. The award recognizes the best overall athletic program in the conference, which now includes 14 schools.

South Alabama, a member of the Sun Belt since its inception in 1976, has earned a league-best 16 Vic Bubas Cups. The award is based on a points system of which points are awarded based on that school’s finish in each of the conference’s sports.

