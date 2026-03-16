SOUTH ALABAMA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL South Alabama women get WNIT berth TOMMY HICKS Tommy Hicks Author twitter Author email Mar 16, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 South Alabama's Cordasia Harris Photo courtesy of Sun Belt Conference South Alabama women get NIT berth × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$@FE9 p=232>2[ H9:49 AC@5F465 2 D6G6?\82>6 H:? DEC62< 2E E96 6?5 @7 E96 D62D@? 367@C6 =@D:?8 :? E96 BF2CE6C7:?2=D @7 E96 $F? q6=E r@?76C6?46 E@FC?2>6?E :? !6?D24@=2[ 92D C646:G65 2?5 2446AE65 2 36CE9 :? E96 (@>6?’D }2E:@?2= x?G:E2E:@?2= %@FC?2>6?E W(}x%X]k^Am kAm%96 y28F2CD[ H9@ 7:?:D965 E96 D62D@? `e\`g @G6C2==[ H:== EC2G6= E@ {@C>2?[ |:DD][ E@ E2<6 @? p=4@C? $E2E6 :? 2 7:CDE\C@F?5 >2E49FA 2E b A]>] rs% @? $2EFC52J[ |2C49 a` 2E E96 s2G6J {] (9:E?6J r@>A=6I] %9:D H:== 36 $@FE9 p=232>2’D 7:CDE A@DED62D@? 2AA62C2?46 D:?46 E96 a_`g\`h D62D@? 2?5 E96 7:7E9 (}x% 2AA62C2?46 :? 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E96 7:CDE C@F?5] $F? q6=E >6>36C v6@C8:2 $@FE96C? Wab\fX :D 2=D@ :? E96 E@FC?2>6?E[ E2<:?8 @? }@] a C68:@?2= D665 |:2>: @7 u=@C:52 W`f\`cX :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5]k^AmkAm%96 }rpp (@>6?’D %@FC?2>6?E 92D EH@ E62>D 7C@> E96 DE2E6 @7 p=232>2 — p=232>2 2?5 $2>7@C5] p=232>2 :D 2 }@] d D665 2?5 H:== E2<6 @? }@] `a D665 #9@56 xD=2?5 @? $2EFC52J 2E `ib_ A]>] rs%] $2>7@C5 :D 2>@?8 E96 u:CDE u@FC E62>D] %96 qF==5@8D H:== E2<6 @? $@FE96C? &?:G6CD:EJ :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5 @? %9FCD52J 2E e A]>]k^Am Email Tommy Hicks at tommy@lagniappemobile.com. Tags South Alabama Jaguars Men's Basketball Sun Belt Conference Troy Trojans Sports Tommy Hicks Author twitter Author email Follow Tommy Hicks Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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