South Alabama pitcher Olivia Lackie threw a shutout against Louisiana-Monroe last week, marking her 11th complete game of the season in a 4-0 victory. Lackie struck out eight batters, allowing five hits. For the year, she is 13-4 with 135 strikeouts in 110.1 innings of work and has 11 shutouts on the year. She also has two saves. It was one of two wins for her last week as the Jaguars improved to 25-10 overall and 8-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Jags swept the ULM series, also posting 6-0 and 2-1 wins. Lackie also won the 6-0 game in which Mackenzie Brasher was 3 for 4 and Sasha Willems was 2 for 2 with three runs batted in (RBI). Meredith Keel, Gabby Stagner and Marley Sims each had a double. Lackie struck out eight.
In the 2-1 win, Victoria Ortiz and Bailey Welch each had a double and Willems was 3 for 3. Jenna Hardy got the win, striking out five. In the 4-0 win, Keel was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Stagner was 2 for 3.
South Alabama plays a key Sun Belt series this week at Louisiana, which is ranked No. 25 in the country. The two teams are tied for second in the Sun Belt standings at 8-1. Louisiana is 26-10 overall. Marshall currently leads the league with a 7-0 conference mark and a 31-3 overall record. The Jags and Louisiana play single games Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Jags were slated to play Nicholls Tuesday night, but results of the game were not available at press time.
UMOBILE NOW 25-8
The University of Mobile swept a doubleheader from Brewton-Parker at home but split a doubleheader against No. 13-ranked Middle Georgia State on the road last weekend. The Rams topped Middle Georgia 3-2 but lost a 10-2 decision. At Brewton-Parker, the Rams, ranked No. 10 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll, won 5-0 and 3-0. Mobile is now 25-8 overall and 12-4 in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play.
In the win over Middle Georgia, Tempest Hebert was 3 for 3 with a double and the Rams scattered four other hits. Emily Butts picked up the win. In the 5-0 win over Brewton-Parker, Katie Head was 3 for 4 and Caitlin McRee was 2 for 4. Butts again picked up the victory in the circle, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out three. She was also 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBI. In the 3-0 win, Lillie Lanham was 3 for 3 with two doubles, while Madilyn Sheffield was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Butts added a double as did Hebert. Brinkley Goff pitched a one-hitter with three strikeouts. She is 11-5 on the year. Butts has a record of 12-3.
On Thursday, Mobile plays a doubleheader at home against SSAC opponent Georgia Gwinnett, which is ranked No. 11 in the country. Games are slated to be played at 3 and 5 p.m. On Saturday, in another SSAC home doubleheader, the Rams will take on No. 19-ranked William Carey. Games will be played at 4 and 6 p.m.
BADGERS SWEEP LEMOYNE-OWEN
Spring Hill College ran its Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC) record to 13-1 last weekend with a three-game sweep at LeMoyne-Owen. Earlier in the week the Badgers lost a 3-2 non-conference decision at West Florida. For the season, the Badgers have a 16-17 overall record. The wins against LeMoyne-Owen came with lots of scoring — 14-0, 19-1 and 17-1.
On the year, Airyonna Weaver and Macy Holt are leading the team in batting average, both carrying a .378 average. Weaver has 31 hits, six doubles, one triple, four home runs and 19 RNI, with Holt providing 28 hits, six doubles, two triples, one home run and 21 RBI. In the circle, the Badgers are led by Paitlyn Desormeaux who carries a 3.06 earned run average (ERA) and 4-5 record with four complete games, two saves and 50 strikeouts in 70.2 innings. Emma Curry is 6-8 with a 4.38 ERA, two complete games and 38 strikeouts in 72 innings.
The Badgers don’t play again until April 12 in a doubleheader at Mississippi College followed by three SIAC home games against Kentucky State on April 15 and 16.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
