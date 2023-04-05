Prep softball

South Alabama pitcher Olivia Lackie threw a shutout against Louisiana-Monroe last week, marking her 11th complete game of the season in a 4-0 victory. Lackie struck out eight batters, allowing five hits. For the year, she is 13-4 with 135 strikeouts in 110.1 innings of work and has 11 shutouts on the year. She also has two saves. It was one of two wins for her last week as the Jaguars improved to 25-10 overall and 8-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Jags swept the ULM series, also posting 6-0 and 2-1 wins. Lackie also won the 6-0 game in which Mackenzie Brasher was 3 for 4 and Sasha Willems was 2 for 2 with three runs batted in (RBI). Meredith Keel, Gabby Stagner and Marley Sims each had a double. Lackie struck out eight.

In the 2-1 win, Victoria Ortiz and Bailey Welch each had a double and Willems was 3 for 3. Jenna Hardy got the win, striking out five. In the 4-0 win, Keel was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Stagner was 2 for 3.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.