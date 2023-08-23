It appeared Bayside Academy’s historic, national win streak might be coming to an end, and that was nearly the case. Instead, the Admirals’ volleyball team won a fourth set match against arch-rival Spanish Fort, then took the tiebreaker and continued its long string of state championships last season.
The Bayside-Spanish Fort rivalry last season — the Toros won three of the five matches it played against Bayside, including winning the area and super regional matches against the Admirals — highlighted another strong volleyball season by schools in the Mobile County-Baldwin County area.
The same type of season is expected to take place again this year.
Bayside won its 21st consecutive Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state championship with a 20-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-11, 15-12 victory over the Toros in the Class 6A state title match at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham a year ago. That gave the Admirals 31 state championships overall (another national record) and state titles in six classifications, also a record.
“It’s hard to repeat, and we have done it 21 times. It’s pretty incredible,” Bayside head coach Ann Schilling said. “It is just unbelievable. … We had to really dig deep against a great Spanish Fort team.”
The continuation of Bayside’s win streak did not diminish the season produced by Spanish Fort, which returns all but one starter this season; Bailey Hope signed a grant-in-aid to play beach volleyball at Louisiana-Monroe this season.
“We definitely competed all season long,” Spanish Fort head coach Gretchen Boykin said. “At the end of the season, we had to play Bayside three times in two weeks and we beat them two out of the three times. It’s just unfortunate that the last one is the one we lost.
“But going into this season it’s a good lesson for the girls that during the season it really doesn’t matter how many times you beat somebody it’s the last one that matters. I think it will really help our girls to lock in and really be that more focused and ready to go at it again.”
Certainly Bayside and Spanish Fort weren’t the only area teams to enjoy success last season. McGill-Toolen won the Class 7A state championship while St. Paul’s reached the state semifinals (Class 7A). Bayshore Christian (Class 2A), St. Luke’s (Class 3A), Orange Beach (Class 4A) and Gulf Shores (Class 5A) all made the state semifinals, with Satsuma (Class 4A) and Faith Academy (Class 5A) reaching the state quarterfinals a year ago.
Facing competition such as that, Boykin said, helps mold all teams in the area and prepares the teams for the postseason.
“It is good to have local teams that are competitive and it’s nice that during the week we can get some really good competition with some of these teams,” Boykin said. “We do a lot of traveling on the weekend, but it’s nice during the week to have competitive teams that have all competed for state championships and in so doing, help everybody to get better.”
The area also produces its share of talented players, Boykin noted.
“Club volleyball has gotten so big and so many of the players are playing year-round,” she said. “That’s elevating everybody’s level of play. As individual players get better it makes everybody around them better, and it just helps our teams better in the long run.”
Teams can begin the regular season Thursday and Spanish Fort is scheduled to travel to Mountain Brook near Birmingham, a Class 6A semifinalist last season, to open the season.
“Without a doubt, I’m excited to get started,” Boykin said. “I know we’ve had a lot of players who have grown and matured a lot and have grown in a lot of different ways. I think we have a lot of versatility on our team, and I’m just excited to get them out on the court and see what’s working and what’s not and just keep working to get better every time we hit the court.”
Last season wasn’t a flash in the pan for area teams. Aside from Bayside’s amazing streak of state championships, in recent years local teams have claimed the Blue Map trophy symbolic of a state title. In 2020 Bayshore Christian was the Class 1A state titleholder, with Spanish Fort winning the 6A crown in 2019. McGill-Toolen (7A), Spanish Fort (6A) and Bayside (4A) were state champs in 2018, while McGill (7A), Bayside (3A) and St. Luke’s captured state titles in 2017.
St. Paul’s won the 5A title in 16 with Bayside (2A) and St. Luke’s (2A) also finishing atop their respective classifications. St. Paul’s and Bayside were state champs in 2014 and 2013.
With teams allowed to begin playing games Thursday, Aug. 24, here are the season-opening games for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
Baker at St. Luke’s; Baldwin County at Foley; Bayshore Christian at Gulf Shores; Bayside Academy at Oak Mountain; Citronelle at B.C. Rain; Chickasaw at Blount (also playing LeFlore in tri-match); Theodore at Cottage Hill Christian; Daphne at Hoover (also playing James Clemens in tri-match); Elberta at St. Michael; Faith Academy at Mobile Christian; Mary G. Montgomery at Satsuma; McGill-Toolen at Spain Park; Orange Beach at Trinity (also playing Montgomery-Catholic in tri-match); Spanish Fort at Mountain Brook; St. Paul’s at Pelham (also playing Vestavia Hills in tri-match); Vigor at Williamson.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.