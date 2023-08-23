BAYSIDE ACADEMY CELEBRATES STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

BAYSIDE ACADEMY CELEBRATES STATE CHAMPIONSHIP / Photo by Dennis Victory

It appeared Bayside Academy’s historic, national win streak might be coming to an end, and that was nearly the case. Instead, the Admirals’ volleyball team won a fourth set match against arch-rival Spanish Fort, then took the tiebreaker and continued its long string of state championships last season.

The Bayside-Spanish Fort rivalry last season — the Toros won three of the five matches it played against Bayside, including winning the area and super regional matches against the Admirals — highlighted another strong volleyball season by schools in the Mobile County-Baldwin County area.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

