Spanish Fort defensive end Cole McConathy wants his Spanish Fort football team to achieve the ultimate goal this season — winning an Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state championship. That’s the goal.
He wants it for the team, for the school and for the community, but there’s also another reason for the quest: He’s trying to catch up to his dad, at least just a bit.
McConathy’s dad, Adam McConathy, had quite the football career. A player at West Monroe, La., High School, Adam helped lead the team to two state championships. Following his senior season, which included 134 total tackles, 75 solo stops, 15 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, six forced fumbles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a linebacker, Adam was named Mr. Football by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. He signed to play at LSU and later transferred to Texas. He also spent some time in the NFL.
Cole McConathy wants a title so he can keep the family tradition alive. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior is doing his part on the field to keep up with Dad. Last season he had 50 tackles for the Toros, including 28 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was named an honorable mention Class 6A All-State player by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA).
The ASWA recently tabbed the Toros No. 9 in its 6A preseason poll, which is a few spots behind Region 1 neighbors Saraland (No. 1) and Theodore (No. 5). Two other Region 1 teams received votes — St. Paul’s and McGill-Toolen — but did not make the Top 10.
“He won two state championships, was Mr. Football over there and played football at LSU and Texas,” Cole said of his dad. “He had his run with the NFL for a little bit. So yeah, he won two, so I’ve got to get one. … He’s someone who I can call on if I’m struggling with this move or that move or with something just growing up. He’s always been there for me and helped me a lot. I’m fortunate to have people like that in my corner, and teammates who are willing to stay after it. And my mama and my whole family has just sacrificed a lot to get me in the position I am today.”
If the Toros are to make that kind of run, Cole, who has committed to sign with Louisville in December, will play a key role, according to head coach Chase Smith.
“I’ve been blessed to be around some powerful football players,” Smith said. “He’s got the hands, he’s got the measurables, he’s got the height. I’ve been very pleased with his work ethic ever since I’ve been here and met him, not just because of his presence and not because of his stats, but because of his mindset, because of his work in the weight room. He’s a natural leader by the way he carries himself. … I’ve been very pleased with him.
“In this day and age, with the excitement in the recruiting process, let’s be honest, when they [college scouts] are on campus and you’re the man, that’s their job [to recruit players]. But Cole hasn’t let any of those outside factors derail him from the goal of winning a state championship.”
Cole said he loves playing defensive end and having a chance to get to the opponent’s quarterback. He said he is playing with confidence and has the same confidence concerning his teammates and the progress the Toros are making heading into the season.
“It would feel great [to win a state championship],” he said. “I would have to be in the moment to know, but I want one. My dad’s got two. I want one. I want at least one.”
