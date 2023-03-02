The Foley girls’ team lost a 53-31 decision to Sparkman Thursday afternoon in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four Class 7A state semifinals at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena.
The Lions led 13-8 at the end of the first period, but Sparkman took over from there, grabbing a 25-21 halftime lead and extending that to a 37-31 lead after three quarters. Sparkman increased its advantage in the final period.
The loss ends Foley’s season. Sparkman now heads to the 7A state championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. against Hoover, which defeated Prattville 87-39 in Thursday’s other semifinal.
Jestiny Dixon led the way for Foley with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Ashauntee Hobbs added nine points, with Keiyonla Knight adding seven points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
