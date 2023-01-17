McGill-Toolen standout Anna Grace Sparks was named the Gatorade Alabama Volleyball Player of the Year last week. Sparks led the Yellow Jackets to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A state championship this past season, defeating Bob Jones in the title match. Sparks was named the Most Valuable Player at the state tournament. She finished the season with 576 kills, 314 digs, 39 blocked shots and 41 aces. She was named to the Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-State first team and was also chosen as a first-team member of the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America team. Sparks becomes the seventh McGill-Toolen player named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year. She has signed to play college volleyball at Queens University of Charlotte.
MILLER BOOK SIGNING SET
Author Jeff Miller is scheduled for a book signing and talk about his new book, “Teammates For Life: The Inspiring Story of Auburn University’s Unbelievable, Unforgettable and Utterly Amazin’ 1972 Football Team, Then and Now,” at the Page & Palette bookstore in Fairhope. Miller is set to appear on Thursday, Feb. 2, beginning at 6 p.m. The book chronicles the Tigers’ 1972 season in which they were picked to finish in the bottom half of the SEC standings but instead finished No. 5 in the country. It was the season of the famous “Punt, Bama, Punt” game in which Bill Newton blocked a pair of Alabama punt attempts, both of which were recovered and returned for touchdowns by David Langner in a come-from-behind 17-16 win over previously undefeated and then-No. 2-ranked Alabama. Miller has written seven other books, including “Going Long,” a look at the American Football League in the 1960s.
SSAC HONOR FOR MCKENNA
The University of Mobile’s Ezra McKenna was named Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) men’s basketball Player of the Week last week. The award is based on his performances for the week of Jan. 2-8. The weekly award is the second of the season for McKenna. He was also named Player of the Week in December. During Mobile’s 1-1 week, McKenna averaged a double-double, recording double-digit points and rebounds totals in both conference games played. The Rams started the week with a road victory over Stillman College in Tuscaloosa and followed with a 62-59 loss at home to No. 8-ranked Faulkner University. In the loss, McKenna notched a season-high 18 rebounds and led Mobile with 19 points.
VALENTINE PLAYER OF WEEK
Shelton State Community College basketball player Nya Valentine, a former standout at McGill-Toolen, was recently selected as the Alabama Community College Athletic Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week. Valentine, a 5-foot-3 point guard and a Clemson signee, is averaging 15.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.3 steals a game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor.
BAKER NO. 4 IN ASWA POLL
The Baker Hornets hold the No. 4 ranking in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 7A boys’ basketball poll, while the Cottage Hill Christian Warriors are ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A boys’ poll this week.
On the girls’ side, McGill-Toolen is ranked No. 4 in the Class 6A poll while UMS-Wright holds the No. 6 spot in the Class 4A poll.
As teams head into area play, other teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are also ranked this week or received votes but are not ranked among the top 10 teams in their classification.
In the girls’ rankings, Davidson is No. 6 and Foley is ranked No. 7 in the Class 7A poll, with Daphne receiving votes. Williamson is receiving votes in the Class 5A poll.
In the boys’ rankings, Fairhope is ranked No. 7 and Mary G. Montgomery received votes in the Class 7A poll, while McGill-Toolen is ranked No. 5 and Blount is receiving votes in the Class 6A poll. Faith Academy and LeFlore are receiving votes in the Class 5A poll.
The No. 1 ranked team in the girls’ poll are Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Guntersville (5A), Good Hope (4A), Trinity (3A), Cold Springs (2A), Spring Garden (1A) and Edgewood Academy (Alabama Independent Schools Association, AISA). In the boys’ poll, the top-ranked teams are Hoover (7A), Pinson Valley (6A), Ramsay (5A), Westminster Christian (4A), Plainview (3A), Mars Hill Bible (2A), Covenant Christian (1A) and Lee-Scott (AISA).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
