McGill-Toolen standout Anna Grace Sparks was named the Gatorade Alabama Volleyball Player of the Year last week. Sparks led the Yellow Jackets to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A state championship this past season, defeating Bob Jones in the title match. Sparks was named the Most Valuable Player at the state tournament. She finished the season with 576 kills, 314 digs, 39 blocked shots and 41 aces. She was named to the Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-State first team and was also chosen as a first-team member of the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America team. Sparks becomes the seventh McGill-Toolen player named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year. She has signed to play college volleyball at Queens University of Charlotte. 

