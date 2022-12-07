A near-perfect season came to a state championship-winning end for the Saraland Spartans last Friday night as they got off to a fast start in toppling Mountain Brook 38-17 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A title game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Spartans led 28-10 at halftime and refused to allow Mountain Brook to gain any momentum as Saraland claimed the school’s first-ever football state championship, finishing the season 14-1, its only loss coming in a 27-26 decision at Theodore late in the regular season.
The accomplishment not only earned the Spartans a Blue Map trophy symbolic of its state title, but also the designation as Lagniappe’s Team of the Week, an award sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. It marks the second consecutive week the Spartans have won the honor and the third time this season.
This is the final time the award will be presented this season.
Sophomore Ryan Williams scored four touchdowns in leading the Spartans’ victory. Williams scored three rushing touchdowns and had one receiving touchdown in the game. The Alabama commit finished the game with 190 rushing yards and 84 receiving yards. He became more of a factor in the Saraland running game in the final five or six weeks of the season.
The game marked the third trip to the title game for the Spartans in the past nine seasons. Saraland lost to Clay-Chalkville 36-13 in 2014 and fell to Pinson Valley 26-17 in 2018.
The Saraland football program, which began in 2010, has posted a winning record every year except its first season under John Holman. Jeff Kelly has been the Spartans’ head coach since 2011 and has led the team to the playoffs every year. This is the team’s first 14-win season.
“I am so proud of our guys,” Kelly said after the game. “They’ve done so well being consistent. People make a lot of us being so young. We’ve got great senior leadership and we’ve got some young guys, both juniors and sophomores, who have been resilient all year long.
“… What a great night for Saraland, what a great night for our community, the tremendous outpouring of support. I think they shut the town down and everybody from Saraland is over there in the bleachers celebrating.”
Williams started the scoring with a 61-yard touchdown run with 1:31 left in the first period. He followed early in the second quarter by hauling in a 24-yard scoring pass from quarterback K.J. Lacey. After a Mountain Brook field goal made the score 14-3, Williams produced a 58-yard scoring run on a fourth down-and-1 play that increased the Spartans’ lead to 21-3.
Mountain Brook added a touchdown on a 1-yard Cole Gamble run with 2:51 left in the first half, but using all of the time remaining, Saraland picked up another score on the final play of the half. A Lacey pass to Williams found Williams getting out of bounds at the 1-yard line with two seconds to play. Williams then scored from the Wildcat formation and the Spartans carried a 28-10 lead into intermission.
Saraland added to its lead in the third quarter when placekicker Hunter Kirkland booted a 30-yard field goal with 1:13 left, upping the Spartans’ lead to 31-10. But in a 63-second drive, Mountain Brook countered with a touchdown, quarterback John Colvin throwing a 26-yard scoring pass to Clark Sanderson who dragged a Saraland defender with him into the end zone for a 31-17 score.
Santae McWilliams answered the Mountain Brook score when he found the end zone on a 5-yard run following an Isaih Bowie interception. It gave the Spartans a 38-17 lead with 7:10 left to play.
Williams was selected as the game’s Most Valuable Player. As a team, Saraland produced 488 total yards and allowed Mountain Brook just 295 yards. Williams was responsible for 274 of the Spartans’ total yards by himself. McWilliams rushed for 161 yards and two scores and Lacey threw for 130 yards and one score.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
