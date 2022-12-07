SARALAND HEAD COACH JEFF KELLY

 Photo by Mike Kittrell

A near-perfect season came to a state championship-winning end for the Saraland Spartans last Friday night as they got off to a fast start in toppling Mountain Brook 38-17 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A title game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Spartans led 28-10 at halftime and refused to allow Mountain Brook to gain any momentum as Saraland claimed the school’s first-ever football state championship, finishing the season 14-1, its only loss coming in a 27-26 decision at Theodore late in the regular season.

