There were no secrets last Friday night when Saraland traveled to Theodore for an Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state semifinal football game. It was a return trip for the Spartans — a return to the site and against an opponent that had given Saraland its only loss of the year.
The Spartans were eager to get a second opportunity to play the Bobcats, and the stakes were as high as possible — the winning team would advance to this week’s Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Saraland was up to the challenge, claiming a 21-6 victory over No. 1-ranked and previously unbeaten Theodore. The win pits the Spartans, 13-1, against Mountain Brook, 12-2, in a 7 p.m. game Friday for the 6A championship.
The win also earned Saraland the Lagniappe Team of the Week award, which is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. It marks the second time the Spartans have won the award this season.
Defense was the key to stopping Theodore in last week’s rematch. KJ Lacey threw for two touchdowns — an 18-yarder to C.D. Hill and an 8-yarder to Baxter Turner — and wide receiver-running back Ryan “Hollywood” Williams produced a 43-yard scoring run to give the Spartans all the points they would need, thanks to Saraland’s strong defensive play.
The Bobcats were limited to a pair of Miguel Frias field goals. The usually effective — and always favored — running game that has been the backbone of every Eric Collier-coached Theodore team was unable to find a lot of running room. Brayden Jenkins, who rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns in Theodore’s 27-26 regular-season victory over the Spartans, was held to 87 yards on 23 carries in the semifinal game. Will James, who stepped in as the Bobcats’ leading rusher the previous week when Jenkins was unable to play, had just a few carries and he didn’t return to the field after the first half.
This was to be Saraland’s night.
“Five weeks ago, when we lost over there, our guys really found some resolve that carried them through the playoff run and they really wanted to get another opportunity and another crack at those guys,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said. “They were confident in their preparation, and they played extremely hard to get it done. I was really proud of our coaches putting together a really good plan, especially our defensive coaches, to slow down that really strong rushing attack.
“Our kids just did an excellent job of playing fundamental football with relentless effort, with everything in their football world on the line. They made big plays at big times and they found a way to get a big win and found a way to extend our season one week and give us another week to prepare and play together and get on the bus and go up there [to Auburn] and try to finish what we started about 11 months ago.”
The Spartans had escaped a thrilling overtime game at home in the quarterfinals against Homewood just to get the opportunity to play Theodore again. After racing out to a 27-0 lead in the first period, the Spartans had to hang on in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, as Homewood came charging back. Saraland secured the win and the semifinal appearance by stopping Homewood one foot from the end zone on a two-point conversion try in overtime for a 57-56 win.
“We preach all the time to our guys it doesn’t matter how you win, whether it’s 7-6 or 57-56, it’s just a matter of surviving and getting to the next week,” Kelly said. “Every week will have a life of its own, every game will have a life of its own. We were proud to get the win in the third round against Homewood.”
