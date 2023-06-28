Saraland and Spanish Fort battled each other all season long, advancing to the semifinals of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state baseball tournament. Spanish Fort won that series and moved on to the state championship series, losing to Oxford.
Driving both teams was a group of talented players whose individual performances, combined in a team setting, produced strong results. Likewise, Baker made it to the second round of the Class 7A tournament with a lineup that featured some of the area’s best players.
The individual talent that helped pave those state championship chases now leads the 2023 Lagniappe All-Area Class 6A-7A baseball team. Saraland placed four of its players on the 14-member first team and has one player among the four major award winners on the All-Area squad. Spanish Fort has three players who earned first-team status, with the same being true for Baker.
The three teams dominated the All-Area lineup, with players from Faith Academy, Fairhope and Baldwin County also represented.
The top award winners include Spanish Fort’s Pierce Dutton, who claims the Player of the Year award. He is joined on the major awards list by his coach, J.D. Pruitt, who was named the Coach of the Year. Saraland left-hander Bryson Goff was named the Pitcher of the Year for the Class 6A-7A team, while Fairhope’s Hollon Brock took honors as the team’s Hitter of the Year.
Along with Goff, Saraland is represented on the first team by pitcher Evan Hilliard and infielders Brooks Womble and Camron Laffitte. Spanish Fort’s representative, along with Dutton who made the team as an outfielder, includes designated hitter Lakelon Ray and utility player Newton Gardner.
Baker is represented by pitcher Zack Munger, outfielder Bryant Durbin and utility player Conner Gatwood. Fairhope’s Brock is the catcher on the first team, with Pirates teammate Brooks Brasfield making the team as an outfielder. Faith Academy’s Connor Robinson claimed one of the infield spots and Mobile Christian’s Trevor Murphy also earned a spot as an infielder.
These teams and others are also represented by honorable mention selections.
Here’s a closer look at the four major winners:
Pierce Dutton, Spanish Fort, Player of the Year: Dutton batted .460 with seven doubles, 41 runs batted in, 40 runs scored, two home runs, 57 hits, a .677 slugging percentage and 21 stolen bases. He was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 6A All-State first team.
Bryson Goff, Saraland, Pitcher of the Year: A second-team ASWA All-State selection in Class 6A, Goff was 8-1 on the year with 92 strikeouts in 67.1 innings. Teams batted just .164 against him. He posted a 2.04 earned run average. He has signed to play at East Mississippi Community College.
Hollon Brock, Fairhope, Hitter of the Year: Brock turned in a .476 batting average that included 13 doubles, one triple and two home runs. He was also responsible for 50 hits, 32 walks, 38 runs batted in and 25 runs scored. He struck out only eight times in 124 at-bats. Brock was named to the ASWA Class 7A All-State team.
J.D. Pruitt, Spanish Fort, Coach of the Year: Pruitt directed the Toros to the Class 6A state championship series and a record of 29-19. He was selected as the ASWA Class 6A All-State Coach of the Year. Despite losing several players from the previous year’s team to graduation and facing injury problems, he kept the team in the title hunt.
