For the first time since the COVID-19 pause, the Mobile Area Special Olympics track and field event will return on Friday, April 14 at Blount High School. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m.
The Mobile area Special Olympics is billed as the largest Special Olympics track and field event in Alabama.
Approximately 250 special needs athletes representing dozens of Mobile-area schools will compete in track events such as relays, runs, walks, wheelchair races and more. There will also be field events such as running and standing long jump, shotput, javelin, softball throw and tennis ball throw.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 8:30 a.m. which will feature the arrival of the torch as the Mobile Police Department delivers the torch to Blount as a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. On the final leg of the run they will be joined by Special Olympics athletes to complete the torch run into the stadium and kick off the day’s festivities.
