Most die-hard sports fans in this state cheer for a combination of the Auburn Tigers and Atlanta Braves or the Alabama Crimson Tide and Atlanta Braves.
For every one of those fans, Saturday was a nightmare.
The Braves’ reign over baseball lasted exactly one year. Last year’s magical run to the World Series title did not include a single game in which the Braves faced an elimination game.
The first elimination game they faced this postseason resulted in an end to the season. The Braves were beaten three games to one by the Philadelphia Phillies.
To make matters worse, the season-ending loss happened Saturday as Auburn was losing at Ole Miss and Alabama was falling at Tennessee.
Auburn had beaten Ole Miss six times in a row and 18 times out of 22 this century before Saturday.
Alabama’s streak over Tennessee had been 15 years, with only two of those games being competitive.
That all came to a disappointing but thrill-filled end Saturday.
The Tide and Tigers combined to score 83 points yet still went 0-2.
Alabama scored 49 but gave up 52, the most allowed by an Alabama team since 1907. Tennessee passed for five touchdowns to one guy because defensive coordinator Pete Golding and Nick Saban never saw fit to cover Jalin Hyatt with someone other than a safety.
Ole Miss rushed for 448 yards against Auburn, including 139 yards and two touchdowns by Quinshon Judkins, a true freshman from Pike Road High School who wanted to play for nearby Auburn. But the Tigers instead chose to sign Damari Alston from Woodward Academy in Atlanta. Alston had two carries for 14 yards. (That’s less than 139.)
The Tigers did some good things (including unleashing Tank Bigsby for 179 yards) but they still haven’t come close to beating a good team since downing Ole Miss 50 weeks ago.
Auburn is 9-11 in its last 20 games, with five of those wins coming over Akron, Georgia State, Alabama State, Mercer and San Jose State. That 4-11 record against real competition is why the program is in disarray today.
Despite what happened Saturday, the same five SEC teams still control their own destiny to win their division, the SEC Championship and therefore a spot in the College Football Playoff. Undefeated Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss, of course, are in complete control. But Alabama and LSU are also in position to win the rest of their games and quality for a trip to Atlanta without needing help from any other team.
That doesn’t lessen the sting of Alabama’s loss in Knoxville. It was a brutal way to lose a game to a rival. Alabama was penalized 17 times, the most in the history of the program. One of those calls changed the outcome of the game, when a game-clinching interception was nullified by a pass interference call. The Tide also would have been in control of the game if Will Reichard had not missed a 50-yard field goal with 15 seconds left or if Jahmyr Gibbs had not dropped an easy pass that would have allowed the Alabama offense to put the game away.
But if the Volunteers had lost, they could have pointed to just as many things in their control and outside of their control that could have changed the outcome. That’s what made it such a great game.
There’s a real chance that won’t be the last game this season between the Vols and the Tide. In fact, it could be the first of three. If both teams win out, they will play again in the SEC Championship Game. The winner will be in the playoff, but if the loser is Tennessee, the Vols would have a great argument to join the Tide in the playoff.
But that possibility is weeks away. Local fans who want to get the bad taste of losing out of their mouths right away will have a great chance to do so Thursday on the campus of South Alabama.
While Auburn and Alabama were losing Saturday, the Jags and Troy Trojans were winning, setting up a huge showdown Thursday night.
South Alabama is 5-1 and it’s clear this is the best overall team in program history. The Jaguars’ lone loss is at undefeated UCLA by one point.
Troy is 5-2, with one loss coming to undefeated Ole Miss and the other to Appalachian State on a miraculous Hail Mary.
Fans of the team that loses will have a hard time recognizing right away that they watched a great game, but that’s the nature of the sport.
