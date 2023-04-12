Here’s my take on how to fix what ails college basketball, both for the men and the women.
Men’s basketball. Problem: One-and-done player. I can still name every starter for the 1982 North Carolina Tar Heels (Jimmy Black, Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins, Matt Doherty and James Worthy) but I struggle to name more than one player off last year’s Kansas team that won the title or even the UConn team that claimed the crown a week ago. Forty years ago, fans got to know players as freshmen contributors, then college stars before they left for the NBA.
That couldn’t be further from how things work today. Consider Alabama’s most recent freshman class, which led the Tide to the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney have declared for the NBA Draft after one year. Jaden Bradley has entered the transfer portal. Only backup Rylan Griffen remains from that freshman class. Imagine the love (and hate) those guys could generate from fans if they were all to suit up for the Tide again next year.
The solution for this is to only sign players who are interested in being true student-athletes. This means encouraging the NBA to allow players to enter the league at any age. Second, if a freshman does not remain in school for at least one calendar year, his scholarship cannot be replaced by the college. This would make college coaches less interested in signing players who they know aren’t interested in being actual students.
Finally, the NCAA has got to do something to curb the out-of-control problem of players entering the transfer portal. When it’s just a few players hopping from one school to another, fans can get past it or even embrace it. But when the players we cheered against last year are now the ones we’re supposed to cheer for on our team, it takes away the reason fans have to be passionate about their teams.
It’s probably too late to put the toothpaste back in the tube, but college sports desperately need to return to the model that requires a player to sit out a year if he decides to transfer. The exception can be for graduates who choose to go to another school for grad school.
Women’s basketball. Problem: Everything that happened in last week’s national championship game.
Never has a sport burst into the spotlight more than women’s college basketball in the last month. The reason can be summed up in two words: Caitlin Clark. Comparisons between the Iowa point guard and NBA superstar Steph Curry are so on the nose they already sound cliché. Like Curry, Clark has introduced an entirely new way to play the game. And just like Curry did during his career at Davidson, Clark’s approach is more fun to watch than anyone else’s in the sport.
Almost 10 million viewers watched Iowa face off against LSU in the national championship game, a 103 percent increase from the previous year. They tuned in to watch Clark, who was spectacular at times but limited compared to her usual game. That’s because she was saddled with four fouls entering the fourth quarter, including a technical foul call that was as ludicrous as any ever called. The foul trouble greatly impacted her ability to be aggressive and thus muted her greatness. She still scored 30 points, but the spark was clearly dimmed.
I didn’t have a rooting interest in the game, which is the only reason I feel comfortable complaining about the officiating. Calls are missed by officials, just like players miss shots and coaches insert the wrong player for the moment. Everybody makes mistakes. But women’s basketball has gotten big enough that the game officials should have control of the action on the floor. They clearly did not in the Iowa-LSU game.
The good news for the sport is that all the central figures from the Final Four should return. Clark will be back for Iowa, in large part because WNBA rules do not allow her to enter the league yet. Flamboyant LSU coach Kim Mulkey will return with a stacked roster that includes Angel Reese. Then there’s South Carolina, which was undefeated under Hall-of-Fame coach Dawn Staley before being eliminated by Iowa in the semifinals.
There’s still a chance for women’s basketball to continue its ascent. But to be big-time, every aspect of the game has got to reflect that.
Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. He has finished first and second in sports columns in the two most recent Green Eyeshade contests.
