As area high schools prepare for upcoming graduation ceremonies there’s another annual event that is getting started as well — spring football practice. Some schools recently began their workouts — each team is allowed 10 practice days — with others set to get started next week.
Some area teams — Alma Bryant, Spanish Fort, Elberta, St. Michael, Cottage Hill Christian, Chickasaw — have decided not to hold spring practice, choosing instead to start preseason practice a week early as allowed by Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) rules. Many teams in the Lagniappe coverage area will also play spring games or hold intrasquad scrimmages or games at the end of spring drills.
Here are the spring football start dates and spring game schedules for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. Again, some teams have opted not to hold spring practice but add an extra week to their preseason practice schedule. Each team’s overall and region records from last season are included in parentheses. The time of the spring game if available is listed. Two schools did not respond:
SPRING DATES
CLASS 7A
Alma Bryant (3-7, 0-6): No spring practice. Will add extra week to preseason practice schedule.
Baker (4-7, 4-2): Began on April 25. Will play spring game at home against Ocean Springs on May 11 at 6 p.m.
Daphne (4-6, 3-3): Begins on May 1. Will play a spring game at 4:30 p.m. at Southern Miss on May 19.
Davidson (3-7, 1-5): Begins on May 11. Will play intrasquad game on May 25.
Fairhope (8-3, 4-2): Began on April 24. Will play spring game at home against Pascagoula on May 12.
Foley (7-4, 5-1): Begins on May 2 and continues through May 19.
Mary G. Montgomery (6-5, 4-2): Began on April 24. Will play spring game at Southern Miss on May 19.
CLASS 6A
Baldwin County (1-9, 1-7): Begins on May 1. Will play intrasquad game on May 19 at 6 p.m.
Blount (3-7, 3-5): Begins on April 26. Will play intrasquad game on May 17 at 5 p.m.
McGill-Toolen (5-5, 4-4): Begins on May 2. Will play spring game at Vigor on May 20.
Murphy (2-7, 2-6): Begins on May 2. Will play spring game on May 20 at 2:30 p.m. against Greene County, Miss., at Southern Miss.
Robertsdale (0-10, 0-8): Did not respond to requests for information.
Spanish Fort (7-4, 6-2): No spring practice. Will add extra week to preseason practice schedule.
St. Paul’s (7-6, 5-3): Began on April 25. Will play scrimmage on May 12.
Theodore (13-1, 5-1): Begins on May 3. Will play spring game at home against Jackson on May 19.
CLASS 5A
B.C. Rain (4-6, 4-4): Begins on May 1. Will play a spring game at 2 p.m. on May 20 at Gordo (Tuscaloosa County and Pelham also involved).
Elberta (2-8, 2-6): No spring practice. Will add extra week to preseason practice schedule.
Faith Academy (11-3, 6-2): Begins on May 8. Will play spring game against Biloxi on May 19.
Gulf Shores (11-2, 7-1): Began practice on April 17. Will play spring game on May 12.
LeFlore (0-10, 0-8): Did not respond to requests for information.
UMS-Wright (12-1, 8-0): Begins on April 26. Will play intrasquad game on May 17 at 5 p.m.
Vigor (5-4, 4-4): Begins on May 8. Will play spring game on May 20 at home against McGill-Toolen.
Williamson (6-5, 4-4): Began on April 24. Will play intrasquad game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on May 11 at 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Bayside Academy (6-5, 4-3): Will start May 1 unless baseball still playing. If baseball is still active will start May 8.
Orange Beach (8-3, 5-2): Begins on May 1. Will play an intrasquad game on May 19.
Satsuma (1-9, 1-6): Begins May 1. Will play spring game at Washington County at 7 p.m. on May 19.
St. Michael (5-5, 4-3): No spring practice. Will add extra week to preseason practice schedule.
CLASS 3A
Cottage Hill Christian: No spring game. Will add extra week to preseason practice schedule.
Mobile Christian (6-8, 3-4): Begins on May 3. Will play spring game at Southern Miss on May 18.
CLASS 2A
Chickasaw (7-4, 3-2): No spring practice. Will add extra week to preseason practice schedule.
St. Luke’s (4-7, 3-2): Scheduled to start spring practice following end of baseball season.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
