Five Spring Hill College standouts were inducted into the Spring Hill College (SHC) Athletics Hall of Fame last Thursday night. It marked the first such SHC HOF ceremony since 2011. The 2022 Hall of Fame induction class includes basketball players Ronald Gomez, Sandretta Miller and Donmeka Martin. Legendary SHC baseball coach Frank Sims was also inducted alongside pitcher Joe Stutz. Three teams were recognized as well: the 1981-82 women’s basketball team, along with the 1991-92 men’s basketball and baseball teams.

Gomez was known as a fierce competitor who played with a tough, hard-nosed attitude. He was a key member of the great SHC basketball teams in the early 1990s. A three-time All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) selection (1991-92, 1992-93, 1993-94), All-American honorable mention in 1991-92 and 1993-94, Gomez helped the Badgers to three National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Tournament appearances, including the 1992 NAIA Sweet Sixteen. The Badgers also won three District 30 and GCAC championships during his career. Gomez scored a career total of 1,355 points with 603 career rebounds.

