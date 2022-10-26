Five Spring Hill College standouts were inducted into the Spring Hill College (SHC) Athletics Hall of Fame last Thursday night. It marked the first such SHC HOF ceremony since 2011. The 2022 Hall of Fame induction class includes basketball players Ronald Gomez, Sandretta Miller and Donmeka Martin. Legendary SHC baseball coach Frank Sims was also inducted alongside pitcher Joe Stutz. Three teams were recognized as well: the 1981-82 women’s basketball team, along with the 1991-92 men’s basketball and baseball teams.
Gomez was known as a fierce competitor who played with a tough, hard-nosed attitude. He was a key member of the great SHC basketball teams in the early 1990s. A three-time All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) selection (1991-92, 1992-93, 1993-94), All-American honorable mention in 1991-92 and 1993-94, Gomez helped the Badgers to three National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Tournament appearances, including the 1992 NAIA Sweet Sixteen. The Badgers also won three District 30 and GCAC championships during his career. Gomez scored a career total of 1,355 points with 603 career rebounds.
Miller played for the SHC women’s basketball team and SHC Hall of Fame coach Jeanne Milling from 1979-83. She scored 1,247 career points during her time at Spring Hill. In her freshman year, she scored a team-high 402 points and holds the individual game record for most field goals with 19 against the University of New Orleans on Dec. 1, 1979. She led the team in assists and free throw percentage in 1980-81. A member of the 1981-82 Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) All-Regional Team, Miller was a key member of two of the best wome’'s basketball teams in SHC history, the 1981-82 team that went 23-7 and to the AIAW Regional Tournament, and the 1982- 83 team that went 21-11. The 44 wins in back-to-back years is the best ever in Badger women’s basketball history.
Martin is the women’s basketball all-time leader in points with 2,128 and rebounds with 1,200 at the time of her induction. She holds the single-season records for points (594), field goals (233), free throw attempts (234) and blocks (67). Martin also holds the individual career records for points (2,128), points per game (17.2), field goals (816), field goal attempts (1,654), free throws (486), free throw attempts (759), rebounds and blocks (227). A third-team All-American in 1998 and honorable mention in 1997, Martin earned multiple accolades during her time at Spring Hill. She was named NAIA National Player of the Week in 1998 and Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 1996-97. Martin was an all-conference selection for four consecutive years from 1994-98.
Sims retired earlier this year after 37 years at the helm of the Badger baseball team. Sims holds the record for most career victories at Spring Hill with a total of 1,010 wins. During his tenure at SHC, he had 27 20-win seasons, seven 30-win seasons, two 40-win seasons and six conference championships. Spring Hill appeared in the NAIA Regional Tournament four times during his years and Sims was honored as a conference Coach of the Year on five occasions, the latest being the 2014 Independent Collegiate Athletic Association (ICAA) honor in NCAA Division II. Sims was inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2017. The Badgers won the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Tournament Championship where Sims was named the “Coach of the Tournament” and SHC secured the team’s second trip to an NCAA Division II South Region Championship Tournament.
Stutz was one of the best pitchers in SHC baseball history. He is still in the Top 5 of many categories for career records including wins (26), saves (7), innings pitched (322.1) and single-game strikeouts (13). He was named co-captain of the baseball team in 1992. An All-GCAC selection in 1992, Stutz anchored the SHC pitching staff that year and helped win a school record 40 games and the NAIA District 30 Championship advancing to the NAIA Tournament.
The 1981-82 women’s basketball team set school records for wins (23) and winning percentage (.767) while qualifying for the AIAW regional tournament.The 1991-92 baseball team won the District 30 championship while setting school records for wins (40) and winning percentage (.727).The 1991-92 men’s basketball team won the program’s first-ever District 30 championship and Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NAIA national tournament.
