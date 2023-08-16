Spring Hill College (SHC) volleyball libero Mikayla Boyer was named Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC) Defensive Player of the Year in a preseason volleyball poll while the Badgers were selected as the top team in the league’s West Division.
Boyer was also named to the preseason All-SIAC first team and is joined by middle hitter Airyonna Weaver on the first team and setter Jessica Fairly on the second team.
Boyer earned the preseason Defensive Player of the Year honor for the second year in a row. This is the fifth time SHC has been recognized for the award. The 2022 SIAC Libero of the Year and first-team All-SIAC selection surpassed 1,000 career digs (1,424) and tallied a league-leading 586 digs on the court last year. Weaver makes her debut on the preseason first team after earning SIAC all-tournament and second-team preseason All-SIAC honors last year. The Mobile native tallied 356 points and 304 kills in 116 sets played in 2022. Fairly returns to the preseason second team for the second straight year. The setter surpassed 1,000 career assists (1,878) and led the league with 1,129 season assists, the second most in program history. She was also recognized as SIAC Setter of the Week on two occasions.
Spring Hill opens the season Sept. 1-2 hosting the SpringHill Suites Invitational at the Arthur Outlaw Recreation Center.
SWAGGERTY TO WHITE SOX
Former South Alabama All-Sun Belt Conference outfielder Travis Swaggerty, a first-round pick (No. 10 overall) by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, has signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox. Swaggerty, who fought injuries and played only 22 minor league games this season, was released by the Pirates in July. He made his Major League debut in June of 2022 and has played more than 300 minor league games, posting a .250 batting average with 27 home runs and 127 runs batted in. He was a two-time, first-team All-Sun Belt pick with the Jaguars.
MORE WATCH LISTS FOR JAGS
South Alabama players continue to earn spots on awards watch lists for the upcoming college football season. Recently, defensive back Yam Banks, a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection and first-team pick following the 2022 season, picked up his second and third watch list notifications. First, he was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, which selects the best defensive back in the country. He was later named to the Chuck Bednarik watch list, an award that is presented to the country’s top defensive player.
Banks produced 50 total tackles last season, including 35 solo stops. He also had six interceptions, 11 pass breakups, five quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, six tackles for a loss and one sack.
Running back La’Damian Webb was recently named to the Doak Walker Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top running back. Webb burst on the scene with the Jaguars last year in a big way, rushing for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games. He missed one game due to injury and played sparingly in another. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry.
On Tuesday, quarterback Carter Bradley was named to the Manning Award watch list which recognizes the country’s best quarterback. Bradley is also on the watch lists for the Davey O’Brien, Danny Wuerffel and Maxwell awards.
ROPER JOINS JAGS’ STAFF
The University of South Alabama has announced Tyler Roper as associate athletic director for strategic communications. He arrives in Mobile by way of Western Kentucky University where he spent the past year working primarily with the Hilltoppers' football program. At WKU, Roper was the primary contact for a football program that went 9-5 and won the 2022 New Orleans Bowl, defeating South Alabama. Roper also coordinated the publicity efforts for quarterback Austin Reed, who finished the season as the nation’s leader in passing yards. Before his time at WKU, Roper served as the assistant AD for communications at Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah. During his stint with the Thunderbirds, Roper spent time as the primary contact for each of SUU’s 13 sports. He has also worked at Ball State and Utah Valley University. The West Jordan, Utah, native holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Utah Valley. Roper and his wife, Sydney, have two children, Lyla and Bennett.
