SIAC Boyer Spring Hill
Courtesy of SHC Athletics

Spring Hill College (SHC) volleyball libero Mikayla Boyer was named Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC) Defensive Player of the Year in a preseason volleyball poll while the Badgers were selected as the top team in the league’s West Division.

Boyer was also named to the preseason All-SIAC first team and is joined by middle hitter Airyonna Weaver on the first team and setter Jessica Fairly on the second team.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.