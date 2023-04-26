SIAC Spring Hill Champion
Courtesy of Spring Hill College Athletics.

The Spring Hill College (SHC) men’s golf team won its second-straight conference title at the 2023 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) men’s golf championship tournament at Callaway Gardens last week. The Badgers led the field of six conference teams for the entire tournament, with their largest lead of 12 strokes coming in the second round of play. They cruised through the par-72, 7,057-yard course. In the end, Spring Hill won the tournament with a final score of 904 (293-293-318), one stroke ahead of runner-up Savannah State (297-301-307-905). 

Rasmus Malmborg (70-68-84-222) led SHC in second place individually, six strokes back from the medalist of the tournament, Jaden Saunders (73-71-72-216) out of Savannah State. Malmborg matched his career-low score of 68 during the second round. The Skane, Sweden, native also earned all-tournament honors. Jackson Maniscalco tied for eighth with a three-round score of 228 (72-75-81). 

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

