The Spring Hill College (SHC) men’s golf team won its second-straight conference title at the 2023 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) men’s golf championship tournament at Callaway Gardens last week. The Badgers led the field of six conference teams for the entire tournament, with their largest lead of 12 strokes coming in the second round of play. They cruised through the par-72, 7,057-yard course. In the end, Spring Hill won the tournament with a final score of 904 (293-293-318), one stroke ahead of runner-up Savannah State (297-301-307-905).
Rasmus Malmborg (70-68-84-222) led SHC in second place individually, six strokes back from the medalist of the tournament, Jaden Saunders (73-71-72-216) out of Savannah State. Malmborg matched his career-low score of 68 during the second round. The Skane, Sweden, native also earned all-tournament honors. Jackson Maniscalco tied for eighth with a three-round score of 228 (72-75-81).
The SIAC all-conference awards were also announced during the final day of competition. Brennan Dolnick and Malmborg earned spots on the first team, while Yannick Wessel, Maniscalco and Brayden Seguin received second-team nods. Head coach Steve Hodges was awarded Outstanding Coach of the Tournament honors.
PHILON DECOMMITS FROM AUBURN
Baker’s Labaron Philon, who was selected Mr. Basketball this past season by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, has had a change of heart, announcing last week he has reopened his recruiting and decommitted from Auburn. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior guard picked Auburn from among eight schools on his final list in February.But last Friday on his Instagram account, Philon announced he was decommitting from Auburn and choosing to reevaluate his decision, though Auburn is expected to remain in the mix.
“First off, I would like to thank Bruce Pearl, his staff and fans for recruiting me along this journey,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “After news of changes in the program and staff, me and my family have to think about my future. With that being said, I would like to reopen my recruitment. Truly and extremely blessed to be recruited by the Auburn family! Can’t thank you guys enough.”
The staff changes Philon referenced in his post are believed to be centered around former assistant coach Wes Flanigan, himself a former Auburn player, who has left the staff and is expected to join the staff of new Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard. Philon is not alone. Another Auburn Class of 2025 commitment, 6-11, 310-pound center Peyton Marshall, considered one of the Top 100 recruits in the country, also announced his decommitment, also citing staff. Philon’s final eight schools back in February included Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas and Michigan.
Not only was Philon named ASWA’s Mr. Basketball, but he was also its Class 7A Player of the Year for the second straight season. Among his other awards are Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year, MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year, Lagniappe Class 6A-7A All-Area Player of the Year and MaxPreps honorable mention All-America. He averaged 35 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals a game.
SARALAND TO PLAY LIPSCOMB
Saraland, the defending Class 6A Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state champion, will face Lipscomb Academy of Nashville, Tenn., which also won a state championship last year, in the Spartans’ season-opener at home on Aug. 25.
The Spartans, who posted a 14-1 record en route to winning its first-ever state football title, including a 38-17 victory over Mountain Brook in the title game, were originally slated to play Daphne in the season-opener, but dropped the game for the opportunity to play Lipscomb Academy.
Lipscomb was 13-0 last year under then-head coach and former NFL player Trent Dilfer, who is now head coach at UAB. Another former NFL player, Kevin Mawae, is Lipscomb’s new head coach. Included in last season’s victories was a 24-14 win over AHSAA Class 7A state champion Thompson.
Saraland also released the remainder of its schedule on Thursday. Aside from the season-opener against Lipscomb, the Spartans’ home games will come against St. Paul’s (Sept. 8), Robertsdale (Sept. 22), Foley (Sept. 29), Baldwin County (Oct. 13) and Theodore (Oct. 27). Road games include Murphy (Sept. 1), Spanish Fort (Sept. 15), Blount (Oct. 6) and McGill-Toolen (Nov. 3). The Spartans have an open date on Oct. 20.
