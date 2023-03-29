They had stepped back in time, back to 1998, and it was as if 25 years hadn’t passed since they were first brought together on the campus. In many respects, the members of Spring Hill College’s first and early softball teams were college students again, sharing stories and memories and laughs.
The occasion last Saturday was a celebration of the 25th year of the school’s softball program and many of the players from that first team, along with then-head coach Coby Mackin and then-head baseball coach and Athletics Director Frank Sims, took the opportunity to look back at the program’s beginnings while also appreciating the forward steps made by the program since that first game on Feb. 21, 1998.
Originally with a 13-player roster that ended up being 11 players and a 24-year-old head coach, the Spring Hill program was built on a dream of what could be and its members literally building the field where the team played. It was a bare-bones effort with little funding and big hopes, a program that earned a Top 25 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national ranking in its first-ever season and in Year 2 reached the semifinals of the NAIA national tournament, finishing third.
Sims had watched Coby Owens, now Mackin, as a three-time first-team All-America player at rival University of Mobile and liked her style of play. With Spring Hill looking to add another sport to its list of women’s programs, it was determined softball would be a good fit. Mackin was tabbed as the head coach, and one year after playing professionally and having never coached, her approach to building the program was not to take baby steps.
“When I was 24 years old I never really knew what I was getting into or what I saw starting, the lives that it would affect,” she said last Saturday. “It’s just so rewarding and fulfilling to see everybody come back and that the program did make a difference in their lives and it has changed who they are and how they manage the ups and downs of their lives. It’s really cool to see everybody here.
“We didn’t have a field, we didn’t have a budget, we really didn’t have a vision. I was hired because it was a gender equity issue, but I had big dreams and big goals and I wanted to compete for the national championship. So I think that first-year team breaking into the Top 25 was really special and then the second-year team getting into the semifinals of the national tournament was really cool. Nobody really expected that. I just found a bunch of overachievers and made them believe they could do anything.”
Mackin, now assistant athletics director for internal affairs at Oklahoma City University, was hired on April 29 for a program that would hold its first practice in August and play in the spring of the 1998 school year.
“I just got on the phone and called everybody I knew, people I didn’t even know,” she said. Calling high schools and working through coaches I knew at the time in the GCAC [Gulf Coast Athletic Conference]. We just put 11 kids together. Those kids to me are rock stars because it was crazy to think that we could do that and compete. We had 13 to start and 11 for the season. A couple of them didn’t stick.”
The roster included Jennifer “Jig” Cunningham, Amy Key, Stephanie Merritt, Nicole Stewart, Frieda Flowers, Sherri Guedry, Kayla Tubbs, Joanna Bodden, Susan Rash, Gretchen Knowlton and Casey Guillot. They came from across the country to form that first team and last Saturday, the bonds developed during that time proved to still be strong today.
“I came to talk to the team in October and that was the first time I’d been on the field in over 10 years,” Mackin said. “It was so surreal to walk out on that field again and just to see Coach Hannah [Lythberg, current head coach] and her approach, it felt just like the environment that I had left, and that was really cool to see how she leads the team and their approach and the way they were doing things.
“This defines who I am. This is what I started doing when I was really moving into adulthood. It was my first job and I was here for 10 years. Everything about my life and my career is because of this program. I met my husband here — he was also working here when we met. Therefore, I have the family that I have, I have the career that I have, the experiences and the friendships. These are some of my best friends. They didn’t realize at the time that I was only a couple of years older than them and now we’re going through similar things. Our kids are the same age, some of them have kids much older than mine. This has become family.”
Sims said looking back on where the program started and seeing where it is today, what has been accomplished over the years, is a testament to the 1998 team, the first team that established the program and built its foundation.
“I had known Coby when she was playing at Mobile and I knew she was a hard-nosed person, she played hard, and that’s the kind of person I like,” Sims said. “I really didn’t think about her until we started thinking about starting the program and started thinking about softball and I thought, wow, maybe she would be a great fit, maybe she would be interested. We interviewed three ladies and Coby came and she had a really good interview.
“I told her what it was like — we don’t have a ton of money, we’re starting this program, the field’s not done yet. This is going to be a big challenge. And she said yes, which I was happy about. After that, it’s history. It’s really hard to believe it has been that long. We’re pleased with the program, it has come a long way. I think it’s a great program and it gives young women a chance to come to school and to play ball and graduate. I don’t think I could have asked anything more.”
Monica Desilva Kelsey joined the team the second season, and she was happy to be reunited with former teammates last weekend, telling stories and introducing children and spouses and reliving a special time in their lives.
“Looking back at all the things we learned through the sport, we don’t remember our records. We remember becoming a family and being super tight, not only because of the hard work physically building the field, but also building the program,” she said. “They worked us really, really hard and you had to play through things you didn’t think you could ever do. You could write a book about all the things that we learned from our sport, especially when you have a coach who holds you to those things like dedication, time management, how we work together as a team and being a good teammate. There are just so many things that she taught us and expected from us. Now, I have a husband and three boys, and those things play into my life every day. … It’s special.”
