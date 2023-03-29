SHC

COBY MACKIN (FIFTH FROM LEFT, BACK ROW) POSES WITH FORMER PLAYERS

 Photo courtesy of Spring Hill College Athletics

They had stepped back in time, back to 1998, and it was as if 25 years hadn’t passed since they were first brought together on the campus. In many respects, the members of Spring Hill College’s first and early softball teams were college students again, sharing stories and memories and laughs.

The occasion last Saturday was a celebration of the 25th year of the school’s softball program and many of the players from that first team, along with then-head coach Coby Mackin and then-head baseball coach and Athletics Director Frank Sims, took the opportunity to look back at the program’s beginnings while also appreciating the forward steps made by the program since that first game on Feb. 21, 1998.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.