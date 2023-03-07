In their first game since Feb. 17, Spring Hill College claimed a 5-4, eight-inning win over crosstown rival University of Mobile at the Rams’ home field on March 1. The Badgers scored two runs in the top of the eighth to take a 5-3 lead. Mobile scored a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Sophia Nuzzolillo was 3 for 5 for the Badgers with two runs batted in while Kayleigh Smith was 3 for 5 with a double. Macy Holt also had a double and Paityn Desormeaux was 2 for 4. The Badgers were scheduled to play a doubleheader at West Alabama on Tuesday, followed by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Crossover tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Jasper. Spring Hill is scheduled to face Edward Waters, Clark Atlanta, Fort Valley State, Savannah State, Benedict and Albany State in the event. Spring Hill now has a 3-10 record this season.
JAGS GO 4-1 IN AUBURN
South Alabama posted a 4-1 record in the Jane B. Moore Memorial tournament at Auburn University last weekend, including a win and loss against the host team. The Jaguars won their first game 9-0 over Tennessee Tech, then lost a 3-0 decision to Auburn. A 12-0 victory over Bowling Green was the first of three straight wins, which was followed by a 2-1 victory over Auburn and an 8-0 win over Tennessee Tech. The Jags improved their record to 13-7 on the year.
In the first Tennessee Tech win, Sasha Willems had a home run and triple, Marley Sims was 2 for 3 and pitcher Olivia Lackie struck out 11 in six innings. The Auburn loss found Willems getting a double, one of only three hits for the Jags. In topping Bowling Green, Willems was back at it again, going 3 for 3, including a triple and home run, and driving in six runs. Emma Kropp added a home run and was 3 for 3, while Jenna Hardy picked up the win in the circle, striking out six in five innings. In the win over Auburn, Lackie allowed just one hit and struck out five batters. Abby Allen had a home run and Odalys Cordova had a double as the Jags managed just four hits against the Tigers. In defeating Tennessee Tech for the second time, Hardy allowed just two hits and struck out two in five innings. Victoria Ortiz had a home run, as did Allen. Auburn was ranked No. 19 in the country.
This week South Alabama will play in The Spring Games in Madeira, Fla., facing Chattanooga, Iowa, Lehigh, Iona and Princeton.
MOBILE NOW 13-2 ON YEAR
The University of Mobile lost an extra-inning game to crosstown rival Spring Hill College at home last Wednesday, but bounced back with a four-game sweep in the Gulf Shores Invitational tournament. The Rams topped Williams Baptist 9-0, followed by a 6-5 victory over Saint Xavier. A 1-0 win over No. 5-ranked Freed-Hardeman was followed by a 10-2 win over Texas A&M-San Antonio. The four-game win streak improved Mobile’s record to 13-2 on the season. They were scheduled to play a doubleheader at home against the University of the Cumberlands on Tuesday and then open Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play with a Friday home doubleheader against Faulkner University (2 and 4 p.m.), then return Saturday with a home doubleheader against Talladega (noon and 2 p.m.).
In the loss to Spring Hill, Erin Degruise had a pair of hits and Caitlin McRee had a home run. Against Williams Baptist, McRee was 3 for 4 with a double and Kristen Black and Degruise had two hits each. Brinkley Goff got the win, striking out four in five innings. Katie Head and Madi Robertson were both 3 for 4 in the win over Saint Xavier. Degruise added two hits, including a double, and Emily Butts got the win with four strikeouts in seven innings. In topping Freed-Hardeman, Black was 2 for 3 and Ashlyn Stewart had a double. Butts threw all seven innings and allowed just five hits. Against Texas A&M-San Antonio, Mobile had 13 hits in five innings. Degruise was 4 for 5 with a triple, Black was 2 for 4 with a double and McRee was 2 for 4. Goff got the win with four strikeouts.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
