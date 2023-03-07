Yellow Softball on the Infield

Yellow Softball on the Infield Dirt

 By Tommy Hicks

In their first game since Feb. 17, Spring Hill College claimed a 5-4, eight-inning win over crosstown rival University of Mobile at the Rams’ home field on March 1. The Badgers scored two runs in the top of the eighth to take a 5-3 lead. Mobile scored a run in the bottom half of the inning.

Sophia Nuzzolillo was 3 for 5 for the Badgers with two runs batted in while Kayleigh Smith was 3 for 5 with a double. Macy Holt also had a double and Paityn Desormeaux was 2 for 4. The Badgers were scheduled to play a doubleheader at West Alabama on Tuesday, followed by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Crossover tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Jasper. Spring Hill is scheduled to face Edward Waters, Clark Atlanta, Fort Valley State, Savannah State, Benedict and Albany State in the event. Spring Hill now has a 3-10 record this season.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.