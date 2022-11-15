Following a pair of exhibition games at Tulane and Samford, the Spring Hill College men’s basketball team officially opened its season last Saturday at home against crosstown rival the University of Mobile. The Badgers used a strong second-half showing to claim a 72-59 win over Mobile.
Trailing 31-30 at halftime, Spring Hill outscored the Rams 42-28 in the second half on 60 percent shooting from 3-point range and making all 12 free throw opportunities in the half. They finished the night shooting 50 percent (7 of 14) from 3-point range and making all but one of their 18 free throw attempts.
Beril Kabamba scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Tana Kopa added 23 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots to lead the Badgers. Steven Lyles added 12 points and five steals. Mobile, now 3-1 on the year, was led by DaMariee Jones with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Trent Moye had 12 points, with Ezra McKenna scoring nine points and grabbing 11 rebounds and Sage McKenna adding eight points.
Mobile plays at Life University in Marietta, Ga., on Thursday, at Dalton, Ga., State on Saturday, and will play an exhibition game at Southern Miss on Sunday. Spring Hill plays a home game against Flagler College Saturday at 4 p.m., and next Tuesday will play at Auburn-Montgomery.
Jags fall at New Mexico
South Alabama opened its men’s basketball season last week, defeating the University of Mobile 97-59. The Jaguars then traveled to New Mexico on Friday where they lost their first game of the year 80-74. Isaiah Moore was the Jags’ leading scorer with 19 points. He also added seven rebounds. Owen Moore and Greg Parham II scored 11 points each, with Kevin Samuel scoring 10 points, grabbing six rebounds and blocking three shots. Marshall Kearing added nine points and seven rebounds, with Tyrell “Turbo” Jones scoring eight points.
South Alabama was scheduled to play Alabama in a 9 p.m. game Tuesday at the Jags’ Mitchell Center. Results of the game were not available at press time. The Jags are slated to play at Oklahoma Friday night.
USA women lose at Auburn
The South Alabama women’s team traveled to Auburn last week, dropping a 71-62 decision to the Tigers. The loss evened the Jags’ season record at 1-1. They opened the season with an 89-45 win over Spring Hill. Against Auburn, true freshman Kelsey Thompson, the former All-State standout from Mobile’s Davidson High School, led the Jags with 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals. She was assisted by Nadia Howard with 12 points four rebounds and three steals and Zena Elias with seven points and five rebounds.
UMobile women 2-4
The University of Mobile women’s basketball team is off to a 2-4 start to the season. The Rams lost a pair of road games last week, falling at Dillard 58-54, then losing at Nicholls 70-61. Against Dillard, the Rams were led by Erica Jones who provided 16 points and 13 rebounds. MacKenzie White scored 12 points and dished out six assists, with Carlee Wyatt scoring eight points. Claire Worth had seven points and hauled down 10 rebounds for the Rams.
Against Nicholls, White stepped forward with 14 points and four rebounds. Jones offered 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds, with Wyatt scoring 12 points. Mary Denman Luker added eight points to the University of Mobile cause.
This week, Mobile plays at Life University in Marietta, Ga., on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The Rams then travel to Spring Hill College on Saturday.
Badgers seeking first win
The Spring Hill women’s basketball team, following exhibition games against Sun Belt Conference schools Louisiana and South Alabama, dropped their first two games of the season in the South Region Crossover event in Tampa, Fla., last weekend. The Badgers were defeated by host Tampa 77-47 on Friday, then they fell to Rollins College 69-60 on Saturday.
Against Tampa, Yolanda Nelson scored 16 points, grabbed three rebounds and had two steals. Iamunique Bowie scored 11 points and had nine rebounds, with four other players scoring four points each and four more adding two points each. In the loss to Rollins, Bowie had 20 points and nine rebounds, Nyaneit Puok had 13 points and five rebounds and Madison Dowling added 10 points and six rebounds. Tiana Smith added eight points and four rebounds.
Spring Hill plays at Auburn-Montgomery on Wednesday and at home against Mobile on Saturday.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
