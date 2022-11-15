Spring Hill College Basketball
Courtesy of Spring Hill College Athletics

Following a pair of exhibition games at Tulane and Samford, the Spring Hill College men’s basketball team officially opened its season last Saturday at home against crosstown rival the University of Mobile. The Badgers used a strong second-half showing to claim a 72-59 win over Mobile.

Trailing 31-30 at halftime, Spring Hill outscored the Rams 42-28 in the second half on 60 percent shooting from 3-point range and making all 12 free throw opportunities in the half. They finished the night shooting 50 percent (7 of 14) from 3-point range and making all but one of their 18 free throw attempts.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

