To say the Spring Hill College volleyball team has dominated Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play in recent seasons is not an understatement. It is fact. On Saturday, the Badgers defeated Edward Waters 3-0 (25-4, 25-18, 25-13) at Spring Hill’s Outlaw Recreation Center to win the SIAC tournament championship.

It was another in a long line of victories against SIAC foes over the past five seasons.

