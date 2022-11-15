To say the Spring Hill College volleyball team has dominated Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play in recent seasons is not an understatement. It is fact. On Saturday, the Badgers defeated Edward Waters 3-0 (25-4, 25-18, 25-13) at Spring Hill’s Outlaw Recreation Center to win the SIAC tournament championship.
It was another in a long line of victories against SIAC foes over the past five seasons.
The Badgers finished the regular season 19-0 in league play this year, extending their streak of regular-season conference wins to 124, dating back to the early part of the 2015 season. The last regular-season SIAC game Spring Hill lost was on Sept. 11, 2015, in a 3-1 decision to Kentucky State.
The consecutive wins streak gains strength when one considers the Badgers are now 15-0 in SIAC tournament play over the past four seasons. That brings the streak to 139 straight against SIAC opponents.
In total, Spring Hill has won four straight SIAC tournament crowns and six straight seasons without a loss to conference opponents.
The success of this year’s team, now 29-7 overall, has earned the Badgers a spot in the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball South Regional Championships. The team learned its seeding and first-round matchup in a televised bracket reveal Sunday night. The Badgers, the No. 8 seed, will take on No. 1 seed and tournament host Tampa on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST. Spring Hill earned its spot in the national tournament through an automatic berth as the SIAC champion.
In the SIAC tournament last weekend on the Badgers’ home floor, Spring Hill defeated Benedict 3-0 in first-round action and followed with a 3-0 win over Albany State in the tournament’s semifinals.
Peggy Martin, who in her 13th season as the Badgers’ head coach has led the team to a record of 371-81, said tournament championship game opponent Edward Waters provided strong competition for her team.
“In our four years in the league [as a team eligible for league titles], I think this was definitely the toughest [match],” Martin said. “We had to play against two really good teams in the semifinals [Albany State] and finals. Watching them play, we were really impressed — all of our kids were impressed, I was impressed — with Edward Waters and the athletic ability, power and power on the other side, the height and everything that they do.
“We really had to play our best match. I didn’t realize we were going to play our best match of the year. Every single person out there probably had their best match of the season, in terms of all-around game — passing, blocking, hitting, setting and certainly serving. Defensively, I thought we dug more balls that sometimes we don’t necessarily dig. I really wish I could bottle up what just happened, put it on the bus and take it with us because especially the first set, I’ve never had a team hit for that percentage in a set [69.6]. We had no errors. That doesn’t happen. This game is too hard; that’s a perfect game and they put that together. I think [it was] just being ready to play and compete because they knew the opponents were going to challenge them.”
Martin was head coach at Central Missouri for 33 seasons before taking over the Spring Hill program in her hometown. She has amassed 1,435 career wins. She has already been inducted into the National Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame.
Three of Martin’s players were named first-team All-SIAC selections this season — Miklayla Boyer, Kassandra Fairly and Jessica Fairly. Boyer was named the league’s Libero of the Year.
The other first-round games in the South Regional in Tampa include Lynn vs. Florida Southern, Barry vs. Nova Southeastern, and Eckerd vs. West Florida. Tampa carries a 27-3 overall record into its match against Spring Hill on Friday.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
