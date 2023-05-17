On the one hand, the Spring Hill baseball team certainly knows how to get to Tampa. The Badgers are making their third appearance in the NCAA Division II national tournament in the Tampa Regional. On the other hand, the previous two trips were short and disappointing.
Late Sunday night the NCAA announced the brackets and matchups of the first-round games of the national tournament. And once again, the Badgers are headed to Tampa, the No. 1 seed in the South Regional. And, as was the case the previous two times, the Badgers will play the host team in the first game.
Spring Hill, 32-21 on the season and winners of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament, will face Tampa (40-9) in a 6 p.m. CDT game on Thursday in the four-team, double-elimination tournament, which will feature two games Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and a single game on Sunday if needed. The Badgers are the region’s No. 8 seed.
Thursday’s first game will pit No. 4 seed Rollins (34-16) against No. 5 seed Valdosta State (33-18) in a 3 p.m. game.
The other side of the South Regional will be played at West Florida, the region’s No. 2 seed. Also at West Florida will be No. 3 seed Montevallo, No. 6 seed Barry and No. 7 seed Florida Southern. West Florida (37-15) will play Florida Southern (32-18) in the first round, with Montevallo (38-14) facing Barry (32-17) in the other first-round game at West Florida.
If it feels like déjà vu to the Badgers there’s good reason. Last year they were sent to Tampa where they lost 35-4 to the host team in the first game and then lost 9-5 to Valdosta State in the loser’s bracket. COVID-19 wiped out all but a few games in 2020 and SIAC teams did not play a tournament or conference schedule in 2021. In 2019, the Badgers earned an NCAA Tournament berth and were sent to Tampa, losing to the host team 18-9 in the first game and falling 6-3 to Nova Southeastern in the second game.
Tampa has a long and impressive history in the NCAA Tournament, having won the national championship seven times — 1992, 1993, 1998, 2006, 2007, 2013, 2015 and 2019 — and finished as the national runner-up in 2003. It is considered one of the top contenders to take the national crown again this season.
This is the first season for Spring Hill head coach Walker Bullington, who was named the SIAC Coach of the Year, to lead the Badgers. He took over the program when Frank Sims, who coached the team for almost four decades, retired at the end of last season.
Bullington led the Badgers to the SIAC tournament where they defeated Savannah State 11-2 in the championship game. Spring Hill was the No. 3 seed, with Savannah the No. 2 seed. Prior to that win the Badgers picked up tournament victories over No. 6 seed Edward Waters (6-3), No. 2 Savannah State (10-6) and top-seed Albany State (3-2).
This season, Spring Hill produced plenty of punch at the plate. The Badgers enter the NCAA Tournament batting .306 as a team with 80 doubles, 21 triples, 36 home runs, 399 runs batted in and a whopping 234 stolen bases.
Leading the charge is the trio of Norris McClure, Jackson Bell and Gage Ragona. McClure is batting .392 with 61 runs scored, 74 hits, 14 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 45 RBI and 27 stolen bases. Bell has produced a .366 batting average with 64 runs scored, 70 hits. 13 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 61 RBI and 20 stolen bases. Ragona has offered a .339 batting average with 59 runs scored, 82 hits, 13 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 61 RBI and 40 stolen bases.
On the mound, Spring Hill has been led by Logan Clark, Kai St. Germaine and Evan Langston. Clark has a record of 7-1 heading to Tampa. He has a 2.24 earned run average (ERA), with 56.1 innings of work and 60 strikeouts. St. Germaine has a 7-4 record and an ERA of 3.00. He has thrown 60 innings and has collected 47 strikeouts. Langston’s record stands at 8-2. His ERA is 4.09. He has pitched 66 innings and has collected 71 strikeouts.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
