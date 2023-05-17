Baseball on the Pitchers Mound

 By Tommy Hicks

On the one hand, the Spring Hill baseball team certainly knows how to get to Tampa. The Badgers are making their third appearance in the NCAA Division II national tournament in the Tampa Regional. On the other hand, the previous two trips were short and disappointing.

Late Sunday night the NCAA announced the brackets and matchups of the first-round games of the national tournament. And once again, the Badgers are headed to Tampa, the No. 1 seed in the South Regional. And, as was the case the previous two times, the Badgers will play the host team in the first game.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe.

