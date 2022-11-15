Last week, officials with the Reese’s Senior Bowl began sending out invitations to players to participate in this year’s game and week of practices. The game, set for Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium, will be televised by the NFL Network. A few players have already accepted their invitations and they are listed on the team’s website (seniorbowl.com).
Among those accepting invitations are Mobile native Jakorian Bennett, who played his high school career at McGill-Toolen, and Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples, who played his high school career at Lineville High School. Bennett is a defensive back who is a two-year starter for the Terrapins. Peoples has rushed for almost 3,000 yards in his career with the Mountaineers.
Others who have already accepted invitations include Auburn edge Eku Leota, Virginia DB Anthony Johnson, Mississippi State defensive lineman Cameron Young, Baylor DL Siaki Ika, North Dakota State FB Hunter Luepke, App State LB Nick Hampton, Tulane LB Dorian Williams, North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch, Old Dominion OL Nick Saldiveri, Shepherd QB Tyson Bagent, SMU WR Rashee Rice, Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas, Northwestern DL Adetoniwa Adebaware, Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton, Louisville DL Yaya Diaby, Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson, Jackson State LB Aubrey Miller Jr., UT-Chattanooga OL McClendon Curtis, Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez and Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks.
Jags’ baseball slate set
The South Alabama baseball team released its schedule last week and it includes games against Alabama, Auburn, UAB, Nebraska, Pepperdine and others, as well as a full slate of Sun Belt Conference series. The Jaguars will open the season Feb. 17 with the Jaguar Classic at Stanky Field against Northwestern State at 6:30 p.m. The Jags will also play a doubleheader against Eastern Kentucky and a single game against UAB in the event.
Other games include Nicholls State (Feb. 22, home) and a three-day, three-game series against Nebraska at Stanky Field Feb. 24-26. The Jags’ first road game is at Tulane on Feb. 28 before hosting the South Alabama Invitational March 3-5, which includes games against Pepperdine, Iowa and Southern University. Alabama visits Stanky Field on March 14, with the Jags traveling to Montgomery to play Auburn on March 21. South Alabama’s first Sun Belt series is set March 17-19 at Georgia Southern. The Sun Belt series against in-state rival Troy will be at Stanky Field April 28-30. The Sun Belt Conference tournament is slated May 23-28 in Montgomery.
Last season, South Alabama posted a 31-23 overall record and 17-13 Sun Belt mark.
USA’s Lohoff honored
South Alabama women’s golfer Catharina Lohoff was named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week last week, the league announced. Lohoff won medalist honors at The Judson tournament, hosted by Southern Miss Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at the Hattiesburg Country Club. She shot a 1-under par 215 (70-75-70). She carded two 2-under par 70s in both the opening and final rounds. It marked Lohoff’s first career victory at South Alabama. The announcement marks the first time in her career she has earned SBC Women’s Golfer of the Week honors. It also marks the second time this fall a Jaguar has earned the distinction. Teammate Greta Rietdorf earned the honor on Sept. 30.
Golf fundraiser set
Mobile Christian will sponsor a golf tournament fundraiser for its basketball programs on Dec. 3 at Heron Lakes Country Club. The tournament, using a four-person scramble format, will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Cost is $75 per player or $300 per team. Hole sponsorships are $100 each and corporate sponsorships are also available. For further information or to register a team for the tournament, contact Will Phillips (334-462-8712), Kenny Wright (251-591-8628) or Shane Allen (251-209-2353). Make checks payable to Mobile Christian boys’ or girls’ basketball. To pay by debit or credit card, phone Kristy Allen at 251-445-5316.
Jags’ Flanagan, Yego advance
After recording a 10th-place performance earlier this weekend at the NCAA South Regional, South Alabama cross-country runner Teagan Flanagan received an at-large selection to the NCAA Championships. Flanagan, along with teammate Kirami Yego,who tied for third at the regional, will now compete at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships, which take place at The Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
