High school football

Last week, officials with the Reese’s Senior Bowl began sending out invitations to players to participate in this year’s game and week of practices. The game, set for Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium, will be televised by the NFL Network. A few players have already accepted their invitations and they are listed on the team’s website (seniorbowl.com).

Among those accepting invitations are Mobile native Jakorian Bennett, who played his high school career at McGill-Toolen, and Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples, who played his high school career at Lineville High School. Bennett is a defensive back who is a two-year starter for the Terrapins. Peoples has rushed for almost 3,000 yards in his career with the Mountaineers.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

