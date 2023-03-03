Aliceville’s Tyjarian Williams made the second of two free throw attempts with three seconds left to play Friday afternoon, giving his team a 44-43 victory over St. Luke’s in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 2A boys state championship game at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena.
The entire fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams holding the lead at various points in the period. Aliceville had claimed a 16-8 first-period lead that was trimmed to a 25-21 advantage at halftime. St. Luke’s cut into the lead some more in the third quarter as Aliceville, the No. 1-ranked team in 2A, held a slim 36-35 advantage. Both teams scored just eight points each in the final period.
Brandon Cooks made a pair of free throw for the Wildcats that gave them a 37-36 lead early in the period and Aliceville made a free thrown that tied the game at 37-all. Cooks then made a layup that put St. Luke’s in front 39-37, but a 3-pointer put Aliceville back in front 40-39. A Mike Myles layup gave the lead back to St. Luke’s at 41-40 with 2:09 to play and once again Aliceville used a free thrown to knot the game at 41 before an Aliceville basket put it in front 43-41 with 58 seconds to play.
An Aliceville foul sent J.T. Busby to the free throw line for St. Luke’s and he made both attempts, tying the game 43-43 with 23 seconds remaining. Missed opportunities by both teams in the waning seconds led to Williams being fouled with three seconds to play, and his one successful free throw attempt proved the difference in the score. Aliceville stole the ball as St. Luke’s attempted to inbound the ball for a hoped-for last-chance shot to win the game.
Cooks led St. Luke’s with 20 points, six rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals, while teammate Myles offered seven points, 10 rebounds, two assists, five steals and one blocked shot. Javonte Nickles had six points, five rebounds and four blocked shots, while Kameron Chambers had four points and Busby, Davarious Simmons and Ethan Watts had two points each.
Cooks and Myles were named to the Class 2A boys' Final Four all-tournament team.
St. Luke’s ends the season with a 16-12 record. Aliceville finished the season 25-1.
The game marks the end of the season for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. Four other teams from the area — UMS-Wright (Class 4A), McGill-Toolen (6A), Foley (7A) in girls’ play and McGill-Toolen (6A) in boys’ competition — were all defeated in AHSAA Final Four semifinal games this week.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
