This is the first article in a series.
Last season, the race for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 2A, Region 1 football crown was close and competitive. Except at the top.
Clarke County was the clear and runaway winner of the regional championship, posting a 5-0 region record and 7-6 mark overall. The next three teams — J.U. Blacksher, St. Luke’s and Chickasaw — all collected 3-2 region records and filled the remaining three spots from the region in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Clarke County would defeat Cottonwood 27-7 and Vincent 43-28 to advance to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs before losing to Highland Home 19-0. Blacksher (34-7 to Wicksburg), St. Luke’s (19-16 to G.W. Long) and Chickasaw (61-22 to Ariton) all lost their first-round playoff games.
In fact, Clarke County is undefeated in region play the past two seasons, posting a 6-0 record in 2021 when the Bulldogs won the Class 2A state championship directed by head coach Stacy Luker. They were 13-2 overall that season. Luker, who stepped down after last season and briefly held the position of head coach at Mobile’s Cottage Hill Christian before changing his mind and leaving the school, was 44-29 in his six seasons there, producing an 11-3 record in the playoffs and 27-11 mark against regional opponents.
This season, Rob Carter takes over as head coach for the Bulldogs.
And just like last season, Clarke County is expected to make a serious run at the region crown, and the five other teams in the region are expected to face another competitive run in chasing the three remaining playoff positions.
Interestingly, Clarke County started the season 1-4, but when it started region play, success came more readily. The Bulldogs followed the 1-4 start with four straight wins, lost to Class 3A Thomasville in the regular-season finale, then won two playoff games before falling to Highland Home.
Two other teams — Blacksher and Chickasaw — both produced equal 7-4 overall and 3-2 region records. St. Luke’s was 4-7 and 3-2 and well ahead of the region’s two remaining teams, Francis Marion (2-7, 1-4) and Washington County (1-9, 0-5). Johnny Carpenter was in his first season at Washington County last year after moving over from Fruitdale. Termaine Todd is also heading into his second season in charge at Francis Marion.
The Mobile-area teams in the region, Chickasaw and St. Luke’s, are directed by C.J. Herring (heading into his second season as the Chieftains’ head coach) and Ronn Lee (entering his ninth season with the Wildcats), respectively. Chickasaw and St. Luke’s are expected to be contenders for a playoff spot again this season, with both teams returning some key members from last year’s teams.
Herring was working as one of Chickasaw’s coordinators for then-head coach Ryan Little, but just as practice for the season was set to begin, Little stepped down from his position at Chickasaw to join the staff at T.R. Miller as an assistant coach. Chickasaw officials promoted Herring to the head coaching spot. A couple of days later, he lost one of his assistants. Herring kept the team and the program afloat and it went on to post seven wins, including a 40-20 win over Blacksher.
Herring said he expects the upcoming season to be a repeat of last year’s in that the region will be quite competitive, and he’s not ready to hand the title over to Clarke County for the third straight year.
“I think there are a bunch of teams that are pretty close to the same,” Herring said. “The talent level is good and there are some really good coaches in our region. I think it’s definitely a challenge to make the playoffs. It could be any of the teams that could end up winning the region this year.”
There are challenges for the Chieftains, the biggest coming in the size of the roster. Herring said he hopes to add a few players when fall practice begins.
“I’m not 100 percent sure yet,” he said when asked what he expected from his Chickasaw team this season. “I think we’ll have some talent. Our problem is going to be depth and the number of players we have and if we can stay healthy. We’re going to have some athletic kids and we have a pretty good group returning that knows a little bit about football and how to play. But we’re a long way away yet. We’re not there yet. Hopefully, we’ll continue to get better.”
As a six-team region, the opportunity to earn a playoff spot is greater than regions such as Class 6A, Region 1 and Class 5A, Region 1, which boast nine teams each.
“It’s definitely an advantage for us playing in a six-team region because four of us get to go to the playoffs,” Herring said. “It’s definitely a good spot to be in and definitely better than being in a nine-team region, that’s for sure.”
