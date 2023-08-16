It took some convincing within his family, but Larson Holt joined the St. Luke’s football team in the middle of his seventh-grade year at the school. He’s been with the team — and the soccer team, too — since that time.
Along the way he’s gained experience, some of that experience coming in the form of being knocked around, but now as he enters his senior season he’s become a key member of the Wildcats’ program.
“Larson has been with us since he was in the seventh grade and he’s always been a guy with a lot of excitement, even when he was younger,” St. Luke’s head coach Ronn Lee said. “He was wide-eyed when he was in the seventh grade, but he’s just a true leader on the team and he’s done a great job.
“With Larson, his best quality is anytime a new player comes in he always kind of big-brothers them. He’ll make sure that they have the things they need and that they feel comfortable in the locker room. That’s something you can’t put a value on. It’s invaluable as far as having new players and making them feel important.”
Holt has played along with the defensive and offensive line. At 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds — and those may be generous figures on both counts — he has counted on the experience he has gained and his feistiness to help his production. This season he’s moving to linebacker on defense, and Lee said it’s a good spot for him and for the team.
“He’s worked so hard at having better feet, so we’ve moved him to linebacker on defense, which is a leadership position,” Lee said. “He brings a lot of intensity. When things may not be going right on the practice field right now, he’ll bring them all back together and get them going in the right direction.”
Holt’s journey to the football program had to go through a trial, so to speak, at home.
“I joined halfway through the year my freshman year because my mom didn’t want me to play,” Holt said. “So me and my dad had to figure out a way for me to play. We had to convince her it would be OK. I remember being one of the faster players [at his first-ever practice] because I had always been a soccer player. But I also remember putting pads on for the first time and getting slammed. That was the year Jermaine Brown [now at UAB] was a senior; he was in my sister’s grade. Seeing those guys and how big they were, that entire senior class, it was kind of a shellshock thing. Being a senior, I’m used to it now. It feels natural.”
Holt said coming into the program was good timing and helped him grow in the game and grow along with his teammates.
“I think it’s different now because we have a middle school team and a freshman team,” he said. “As a seventh-grader, you get hit hard by the seniors and the other upperclassmen because you have to go up against those bigger players. Coming from seventh grade to my senior year you see the development along the way. Especially my class, because we were the last grade to have the seventh through senior year experience. So seeing the development of my teammates and the rest of the seniors, it’s been amazing.”
There’s another change coming. Along with his move to linebacker on defense, he’s also moving from guard to tackle on the offensive line.
“It’s not too big of a change,” he said. “The only thing I’m having to truly switch is my stance. I’m switching to the left side instead of the right side and I’m having to relearn the plays again because it’s different. I think it’s going to be good.”
