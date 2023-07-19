In its first four seasons, the St. Michael football team won just five total games and had no region victories as the new school began play in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), starting as a Class 4A program for one season, moving to Class 3A for two seasons, then returning to Class 4A where it remains today.
The Cardinals have had a reversal of fortune under head coach Philip Rivers, who arrived two seasons ago following retirement from a stellar NFL career. In the past two seasons, St. Michael has won 11 total games, finishing 6-3 in Rivers’ first season of 2021 and 5-5 last year. Included in those wins are seven Region 1 victories. Both seasons, the Cardinals missed earning a playoff berth based on the AHSAA’s tiebreaker system.
Will 2023 find the Cardinals reaching the 4A state playoffs? Rivers said that is the goal.
“We’ve been on the outside looking in by losing head-to-head games both years,” Rivers said of missing a playoff berth the past two seasons.
Rivers said he sees last year’s region champion, T.R. Miller, and Jackson, which finished third, as the teams to beat this year. And he sees his team as young, but improving, and aiming to make its first appearance in the playoffs.
“We’re going to talk about winning Region 1,” Rivers added. “I told you Jackson and Miller are the top dogs, and they are, and we didn’t beat Bayside [last season]. And Escambia [County] and Satsuma are going to be better. I’m not [ranking] us anywhere, but on campus, we’re talking about trying to find a way to win Region 1. By no means am I predicting that, but that’s what we’re going to believe and aim towards. Ultimately, you want to give yourself a chance to get in [the playoffs], which ultimately we haven’t done the last two years.”
A year ago, Miller was unbeaten (7-0) in region play, with Jackson and Orange Beach finishing 5-2 and Bayside and St. Michael finishing 4-3. The regular-season loss to Bayside was the deciding tiebreaker determining which of those two teams reached the playoffs. Escambia County, Satsuma and Wilcox Central also finished out of the playoffs.
The region did not fare well in the playoffs. Orange Beach, Jackson and Bayside all lost first-round games. Miller won its first-round game but was eliminated in the second round.
“I think Jackson and Miller are the top dogs,” Rivers said. “Both of those teams — Miller won it last year and Jackson may be the one favored if there was one going into it this year. Then you’ve got a much-improved Escambia team that’s got a lot of players back. Orange Beach last year with coach [Jamey] DuBose, they were a team to deal with, and Bayside is going to be different with [Phil] Lazenby gone after being there for so long. They’ve brought in Coach [Barrett] Trotter and I’m sure they’re going to be different philosophy-wise. … And you don’t want to shortchange anybody else. We’ll see what happens. You never know. I’m not conceding, but honestly on paper and what they’ve shown the past couple of years, Jackson and Miller are going to be tough to handle.”
As for his team, Rivers said, “We’re improving. If they had a graph, we’d still be trending up. We did lose some key seniors from last year, especially on the defensive side and some on the offensive side as well. We lost four senior linebackers, that’s tough. … We did lose some key seniors, but we do have some talented young players. We’re going from seniors in those positions to ninth- and 10th-graders in those positions.
“We’re still trending up but now we’re very young. It’s not young because, man, we’ve got to play these guys because we’ve got nothing else. It’s more so, man, they’re really good, young players. I think that’s exciting.”
In a recent 7-on-7 competition, Rivers said the Cardinals started three juniors and a sophomore in the secondary, but at linebacker, there was one junior, one sophomore and two freshmen. He said he is more optimistic than concerned about the youth of his team, noting that only three seniors participated in the 7-on-7 competition.
“That’s good and bad, I guess,” he said. “We’re a little inexperienced, but that ought to fire you up. … That means you’ve got more than 10 games with them. I’m excited about that.”
CLASS 4A, REGION 1 STANDINGS
Here are last season’s football standings for Class 4A, Region 1. The first record is the team’s overall record, while the second is its region record. The top four teams from each region earn a spot in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs:
T.R. MILLER 10-2, 7-0
ORANGE BEACH 8-3, 5-2
JACKSON 8-3, 5-2
BAYSIDE ACAD. 6-5, 4-3
ST. MICHAEL 5-5, 4-3
ESCAMBIA CO. 4-6, 2-5
SATSUMA 1-9, 1-6
WILCOX-CENTRAL 1-8, 0-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.