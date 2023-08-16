Zach Taylor has built a solid reputation, not only with St. Michael football fans but with college recruiters during his time with the Cardinals’ program.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end has performed well under the direction of head coach Philip Rivers and his staff. His play has earned him invitations to a series (and a variety) of camps, including Auburn, Penn, UAB, Princeton and Notre Dame.
This season, there may be something else for college recruiters to check out. Rivers is adding Taylor to the offensive side of the ball as well, with a plan to use him primarily as a tight end on that side of the ball, but with the aim to get the ball in his hands via several methods and also utilize his size and athleticism as a blocker.
The move, especially for a Class 4A school where players are accustomed to playing roles on both sides of the ball and in many cases special teams as well, makes sense for the Cardinals. And Rivers says it’s a plus for his team to have Taylor add his skills to the offensive side of the ball.
“He’s primarily our defensive end. He plays that more often and he plays it well,” Rivers said. “But this year he’s going to mix in more on the offensive side. He’s a weapon in both the run game and the pass game. He’s a good target and I think he’ll be tough to tackle. He’s done a heck of a job. I know you’ve heard the phrase, ‘I wish I had 10 more.’ I wish we had 10 more Zach Taylors. Again, it’s the type of worker he is, the type of person he is, the way he works and the way he plays and the attitude he brings. He’s a heck of a player.”
Taylor is one of just nine senior players on the St. Michael roster, so having him step forward and accept a leadership role on the team and earn the respect of his teammates make his presence more valuable, Rivers said, regardless of the position he’s playing.
“I think he does it in more of a servant leadership style,” he said. “He’s not going to tell everybody what to do. He’s more the type to show you and to do it with you. I think that helps young guys feel comfortable with him and respect him. And then he’ll help them carry the equipment in. He’s not one of those guys who would say, ‘Hey, you young guys get that stuff in.’ That’s not him.”
Taylor said this year’s St. Michael team is taking advantage of the two previous seasons under Rivers’ direction. The Cardinals are 11-8 in Rivers’ two seasons, losing tiebreakers both years that kept St. Michael out of the Class 4A state playoffs. During that time the players who played the past two years have gained added confidence — St. Michael was a combined 5-25 in its four seasons prior to Rivers’ arrival — which they carry into this year.
“We’re still trying to put the St. Michael name on the map in Baldwin County,” Taylor said. “We’re a fairly young school. We’re still trying to make sure everybody knows who the St. Michael Cardinals are.”
Taylor said this year’s St. Michael team has made the right steps to move forward in the program’s progression, which will include an on-campus stadium that is expected to be ready for next season.
“I feel like what they didn’t do last year that I think we’re doing already this year is connecting with each other more,” Taylor said. “I don’t know what it is, but I think this team is connecting more than any other since I’ve been at St. Michael. … Seniors and freshmen are bonding and we all have really good relationships.”
