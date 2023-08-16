St. Michael Cardinals

Zach Taylor has built a solid reputation, not only with St. Michael football fans but with college recruiters during his time with the Cardinals’ program.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end has performed well under the direction of head coach Philip Rivers and his staff. His play has earned him invitations to a series (and a variety) of camps, including Auburn, Penn, UAB, Princeton and Notre Dame.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

